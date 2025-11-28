Deck the Home Nominations in Visalia Now Open for Christmas Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the City of Visalia is celebrating with another ho-ho-home decorating contest! Deck the Home: Visalia’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest is back for the Christmas season, and nominations are open now.

Everyone is invited to join in the fun of this citywide decorating contest, as Visalians nominate their own home for consideration. The nomination process is as simple as filling out our short online form at www.visalia.gov/DeckTheHome and providing a photo.

Houses, apartments, condos, neighborhoods, and businesses are all eligible, as long as decorations can be viewed from the street. Photos of the decorated home are required to be considered; they can be submitted separately but must be received by the nomination deadline of December 7.

The 2025 Deck the Home Categories are:

Best Lights

Best Overall

Best Theme

Classic Christmas

Council’s Choice

Creative Elf

Incredible Inflatables

Santa’s Workshop

Visalian’s Choice

After all nominations are reviewed, the community will vote for the winner in each category! Winners will be announced Friday, December 12, along with an interactive map. Then it’s time to drive around Visalia and find the best decorated homes in the city.

To submit a nomination, visit www.visalia.gov/DeckTheHome. Winners will be announced via @cityofvisalia on Facebook and Instagram. For questions related on Deck the Home, contact Macey Schonbachler, Communications & Marketing Specialist, at (559) 713-4404 or at [email protected].