Tulare County/District Special Education Local Plan Area announces: Child Find seeks children needing special education services

Parents or friends who believe that a child may have a disability can find help by calling the Tulare County Office of Education or their local school district. Child Find is designed to identify children who may need special education services and connect them with appropriate educational programs.

Special education services and programs are available in Tulare County for children with disabilities from birth through age 21. Services are available for children with autism, blindness or vision impairment, deafness or hearing impairment, speech disability, physical or orthopedic disability, learning disabilities, behavior disorders, intellectual disabilities, or other health impairments.

The goal of Child Find is to make sure that every child in Tulare County attends school and receives appropriate services. The coordinator accepts referrals and screens children who may have a disability. The child is then referred to a proper educational program for evaluation and/or services. Assessments are provided at no cost to parents. Information is confidential, and the privacy of children and parents is protected.

Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire says, “Child Find is an excellent way of notifying parents of exemplary services and compassionate people who are here to help children with disabilities.”

Additional information regarding special education services and programs may be obtained by calling the Child Find coordinator at the Tulare County Office of Education at 559-730-2910, extension 5125.