Tuberculosis cases on the rise in Tulare County, officials encourage screening

Tulare County is experiencing an increase in cases of Tuberculosis, also known as TB, which is a serious illness caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Public Health officials encourage individuals to get screened for TB based on their risk factors and medical history.

Those at higher risk of developing TB include:

Close contacts of individuals with active TB

People who have lived or traveled in countries with high TB rates. Consider all countries outside of the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and those in Western and Northern Europe to have “elevated” TB rates

Individuals with weakened immune systems (for example, HIV, diabetes, cancer, or those on immunosuppressive therapy)

Pregnant individuals

Infants and young children

Older adults (especially those in long-term care facilities)

People experiencing homelessness or substance use

Individuals living or working in congregate settings (for example, shelters, correctional facilities, healthcare settings)

Those with a history of untreated or latent TB infection

About Tuberculosis

TB is an airborne disease that is transmitted from person to person through inhalation of the bacteria from the air. The bacteria are spread when someone with TB coughs, speaks, sings, or breathes. People with frequent and prolonged indoor exposure to a person who is sick with TB should get tested.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss,” shares Dr. Asma Tariq, Tulare County Public Health Officer.

“Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. This is called latent TB infection. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill in the future, sometimes even years later, if their latent TB infection is not treated. For people who think they may have been exposed, blood tests and skin tests are an effective way to determine an infection.”

Fortunately, TB is treatable. However, early screening and detection are vital for protecting health and preventing the spread of disease. It is especially important for anyone who has been exposed to active TB, has risk factors, or is experiencing symptoms to contact their healthcare provider for screening and treatment options.

For additional information on TB, visit the California Department of Public Health at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/TBCB.aspx or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/tb/index.html.