Primavera Monarrez named as next President of Porterville College

After a nationwide search and competitive process, the Kern Community College District (KernCCD) is proud to announce the selection of Primavera Monarrez as the next President of Porterville College. Ms. Monarrez currently serves as the college’s Interim President. Her appointment to the permanent role is a testament to her dedication and the positive impact she has made throughout the campus community.

“President Monarrez will lead Porterville College into a future built on student results: more completions, more transfers with junior standing, and more industry-recognized credentials that lead to good local jobs. As the trustee representing the Porterville College area, I’m focused on what this means on a practical level. Under her leadership, we will deepen partnerships with employers and universities, align programs to regional opportunities and ensure that every student, whether coming straight from high school or returning to upskill, can see a clear, supported path to success,” said John Corkins, the President of the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees.

A proud Central Valley native, first-generation college student, and product of the California community college system, Ms. Monarrez brings over 20 years of experience in higher education leadership. She deeply understands students’ challenges and aspirations and is dedicated to advancing student success while ensuring higher education remains responsive to student and regional needs.

Since assuming the role of Interim President in July 2024, Ms. Monarrez has led Porterville College with a focus on transparency, inclusion, and collaboration. This has led to significant momentum across key institutional priorities. Under her direction,

Porterville College has strengthened enrollment, expanded dual enrollment programs to benefit K-12 students, addressed critical facility needs, and enhanced participatory governance. She has also advanced the college’s efforts to improve access, persistence, and regional economic mobility for students in Tulare County.

Prior to her interim role, Ms. Monarrez was Vice President of Student Services at Porterville College and Dean of Student Success at Taft College. Her earlier leadership experience includes roles at Bakersfield College and CSU Bakersfield. She has secured competitive grants, improved accreditation processes, and built strong partnerships with K-12 schools, universities, and community organizations.

Ms. Monarrez holds a BA in Sociology and an MS in Counseling/Student Affairs from CSU Bakersfield and is currently pursuing a doctorate. She is deeply committed to the Central Valley, Tulare County, and Porterville communities.

Kern Community College Chancellor Dr. Steven Bloomberg expressed his excitement over the appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to formally appoint Primavera Monarrez as the next President of Porterville College. Following a rigorous national search that drew an exceptionally strong pool of candidates, Primavera Monarrez rose to the top of a highly competitive process. Her student first leadership, commitment to equity, and record of forging partnerships will position Porterville College for its next chapter of growth and impact. I extend my sincere thanks to the search committee for its thoughtful, inclusive work, and to the faculty, classified professionals, students, and community partners who contributed their insights.”

On her official appointment to the position, Ms. Monarrez said, “I am profoundly honored and excited to serve as Porterville College’s tenth President, especially as we begin planning for the college’s upcoming centennial celebration. As a proud product of the California community college system, I believe deeply in the transformative power of education. At Porterville College, we start small and go big. Empowering students to achieve their dreams, strengthen our community, and shape the future of the Central Valley. Together with the faculty, staff, and partners we will focus on expanding access, accelerating student success, and strengthening the economic mobility of Tulare County.”