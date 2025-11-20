Drew Phelps launches land, policy consulting firm for CA residential, commercial, industrial markets

Drew Phelps announces the launch of Drew Phelps Land and Policy Consulting, a firm focused on providing clear, effective guidance for clients navigating California’s complex land use and development processes. With more than eight years of hands-on experience, Drew brings a well-rounded perspective to California’s residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Drew helps clients move projects from concept to completion, providing guidance and support through every phase of entitlement, planning, and project development. His expertise spans a range of project types—from residential neighborhoods and apartment communities to commercial centers and industrial sites—tailoring services to help turn innovative ideas into reality for each client.

Throughout his career, Drew has partnered with both public and private sector stakeholders, achieving results in some of California’s most dynamic markets. His portfolio highlights work with municipalities across the Central Valley, including the cities of Fresno, Clovis, Bakersfield, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford, Madera, and Fowler. This breadth of experience provides valuable insight into local regulatory frameworks, enabling more efficient project approvals and successful outcomes.

The mission of Drew Phelps Land and Policy Consulting is to simplify the development journey for clients, using clear communication, deep industry knowledge, and strong municipal relationships to unlock new opportunities across the Valley and state.

For more information, partnership inquiries, or to discuss your next project, please visit phelpslpc.com.