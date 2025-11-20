Dolores Huerta endorses Democratic candidate Randy Villegas in CA-22

Dolores Huerta has declared her endorsement in the battleground seat of CA-22 in California’s Central Valley, supporting educator, school board member and auto shop owner Randy Villegas.

“Randy’s community organizing experience has prepared him to be our Central Valley representative in Congress,” says Dolores Huerta.

Randy Villegas said: “Nobody knows our Central Valley better than Dolores Huerta. She is a symbol of strength for myself and everyone fighting for justice and prosperity for our community, and I’m determined to carry on that fight in Congress.”

Dolores Huerta is the co-founder of the United Farm Workers and President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and has been on the frontline in the fights for immigration reform and gender equality for decades.

Villegas is endorsed by all four in-district Democratic Party County Chairs: Cathy Jorgensen – Kings, Christian Romo – Kern, Josh Evans – Tulare, Ruben Zarate – Fresno, as well as dozens of local electeds and community leaders such as Bakersfield Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur.

Randy Villegas is also endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the Working Families Party and Latino Victory Fund.