CSET launches winter coat drive to support Tulare County families

Community Services Employment Training (CSET) has announced the launch of a Winter Coat Drive, an initiative aimed at providing coats and jackets to keep south county families warm this winter. Community members are invited to donate new or gently used coats and jackets for both children and adults.

As temperatures drop, many local families in South Tulare County face challenges in staying warm and accessing adequate winter wear. Through this effort, CSET is collecting coats and jackets to serve families throughout South County, ensuring that no one goes without essential cold-weather clothing.

“The winter coat drive exemplifies CSET’s ongoing commitment to supporting local families and strengthening communities,” said Raquel Gomez, Division Director of CSET’s Community Initiatives Department. “Every donation, big or small, makes a difference in helping our neighbors stay warm during the winter months”.

Donations can be delivered to the Tulare Family Resource Center at 155 N. K St. in Tulare, or with the Housing officer of the day at CSET’s Visalia Main Office, located at 312 NW 3rd Ave., Visalia. The final day to donate is Monday, December 1.

Collected coats and jackets will be distributed at a community event on Thursday, December 11 from 4:00pm – 6:00 pm at the Earlimart Family Resource Center, located at 176 N. Front St., Earlimart, 93219.

Individuals who would like their donated items picked up or would like more information may contact Lisa Torres at (559) 631-4270 or [email protected].