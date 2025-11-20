CACHE to host winter duo art exhibition

The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter (CACHE) will be hosting a duo exhibition titled Christine Crozier & Marty Weekly: Still at It, featuring the paintings of Crozier and Weekly. The exhibit will be on display from December 4 to 27. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, December 4, from 4 PM to 8 PM.

Christine Crozier took an oil painting workshop with Marty Weekly in 1989 and has been painting California landscapes with him ever since. Her artwork is noted for its expressive brushwork and rich colors, which invite the viewer to see the magic in ordinary moments. “When artists are inspired by the natural world, their work can inspire others in much the same way nature inspired them,” says Crozier. Her award-winning paintings have attracted collectors throughout North America, Europe, and the South Pacific.

Marty Weekly enjoys creating abstract patterns using oil paint with loose brush strokes that produce recognizable images most often found in nature. The viewer’s eye mixes the abstracted patterns, which creates an effect of realism—the viewing process is what completes the painting. Weekly has exhibited in prestigious galleries throughout the western U.S. and owned a gallery in Carmel for eight years, where he exhibited work by talented artists, including Crozier.

This exhibit recognizes just how important nature is in our lives and how we suffer from our separation from it in the modern world.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.cach-exeter.org.