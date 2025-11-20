Business owner, political outsider and problem solver Kyle Kirkland announces candidacy for Congress in CA-21

Today, Central Valley business leader and political outsider Kyle Kirkland announced his candidacy for Congress in CA-21. Kyle is the owner of Club One Casino in Fresno, president of the California Gaming Association, founder of the Kirkland Foundation and former chairman of Steinway Musical Instruments, the iconic piano manufacturer. He has spent the last two decades solving business, industry and community problems and giving back to California’s Central Valley.

“Now that re-districting is behind us, it’s time to focus on the real problem facing Californians, the high cost of living. Housing, food, gas and healthcare are brutally expensive because of decades of over-regulation, governmental mismanagement and no understanding of how to create affordable abundance. We need business leaders who know how to find solutions to complex problems and make life better, not career politicians rigging the game to satisfy personal ambitions and maintain the status quo. Instead of serving you, our government serves itself. It’s time to change that.”

“In my career, I’ve had to compete, make products and payrolls, work with others and succeed, not with government help, but in spite of it. I’ve built and led teams, done the work, and delivered results for those who trusted my leadership. Our government chases self-serving priorities and ignores waste and fraud while families struggle and taxpayers bear the burden. Join me in our effort to bring proven business experience, common sense leadership, results and accountability to our government.”

Kyle Kirkland is a product of hard work and the American Dream, a dream he is committed to restoring for all Americans. Kyle spent his career understanding, building and running businesses, identifying problems and delivering creative solutions and giving back to his community. Kyle believes Americans deserve more than standoffs and grandstanding from elected officials. He is running for Congress to build a safe, affordable future for California families and believes in hard work over hand-outs, meritocracy over mediocrity, and results over excuses. Kirkland for Congress, for you.

For more information: www.kirkland2026.com