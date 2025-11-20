Arts Visalia Presents: The Holiday Shoppe at Arts Visalia

Shop Local this holiday season by visiting The Holiday Shoppe at Arts Visalia. The gallery will be transformed into the most magical gift shop experience where everything is handmade and of original design. Find unique and meaningful gifts created by local artisans. Give back to your community with each gift you purchase November 28 – December 24, Wednesday – Saturday, 12:00 pm – 5:30 pm. A special evening of live music and shopping will be held on Friday, December 5 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Live holiday card customization by Tulare County Artist of the Year Micheal Jasso and refreshments will be available on Saturday, December 6 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Your chance to win a stay in beautiful Cabo San Lucas along with many other great prizes including a weekend retreat to Carmel By The Sea returns this year for the annual Fall Raffle Fundraiser. Raffle tickets can be purchased at Arts Visalia in person Wednesday – Saturday, Noon – 5:30 pm. Winners will be drawn Friday, December 5, 2025 at 6:30 pm.

Art workshops for kids, teens, and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by during our open hours.