Visalia Unified blended Transitional Kindergarten program earns statewide recognition for innovation and inclusion

Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) has been honored with the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Award for its innovative Blended and Non-Blended Universal Transitional Kindergarten (UTK) Program, a model that is redefining early learning for students across the district.

The Golden Bell Award recognizes programs across California that exemplify excellence in education, innovation, and governance. Following 2023’s recognition as CSBA’s Governance Team of the Year, VUSD once again demonstrates how visionary leadership and collaborative governance continue to drive excellence and innovation districtwide for lifelong success.

Launched in 2022, the Blended UTK Program was created in response to California’s Universal TK initiative and designed to meet the needs of Visalia’s diverse student population — more than 72% of whom are low-income, English learners, or foster youth. The program integrates preschool and transitional kindergarten classrooms into a unified, full-day model that emphasizes inclusion, language development, and social-emotional growth.

“Our preschool blended classroom model reflects our belief that every child deserves a strong start,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “By bringing together students of diverse abilities in a shared learning environment, we’re not only fostering early academic growth, but also building empathy, communication, and inclusion from the very beginning.”

The district’s blended classrooms pair credentialed TK teachers with preschool instructors and paraprofessionals to ensure low student-to-adult ratios and individualized support. Since its inception, the program has expanded from five pilot classrooms to 33 classrooms districtwide, now serving over 2,000 students. Assessments such as the Desired Results Developmental Profile (DRDP) show that the students in blended classrooms outperform peers in traditional TK programs, particularly in self-regulation and social-emotional development — key indicators of long-term success.

VUSD’s Board of Education has played a critical role in championing early learning equity through responsible funding, strong governance, and transparent oversight. Board members have made early learning a districtwide priority, aligning this work with the district’s vision of inclusive, student-centered environments that prepare all students to thrive.

“Our board believes every student can achieve at high levels,” said VUSD Board President Joy Naylor. “We’re proud of this recognition and of the innovative, results-driven teaching that’s preparing our students to be future ready.”

The VUSD School Board of Education, Superintendent Kirk Shrum, and Early Learning Director Leti Trevino will receive the award and recognition at the CSBA Annual Education Conference on December 4th in San Jose, California.