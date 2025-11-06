Tulare County WIB and College of the Sequoias launch Valley Build multi-craft apprenticeship readiness program

The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB), in partnership with Valley Build, the Fresno Madera Kings Tulare Building Trades Council, and College of the Sequoias (COS), is proud to announce the expansion of the Valley Build MC3 Apprenticeship Readiness Program to Tulare County. Valley Build is a high-impact workforce initiative which prepares individuals for successful careers in the building and construction trades and has trained more than 50 cohorts over the last 16 years.

The Tulare Cohort is set to begin in January 2026, with the seven-week training program hosted at the COS campus. It will provide participants with industry-recognized certifications, essential hands-on training, and a pathway into union-supported registered apprenticeships. In addition to training, participants will receive a stipend during the program and have the opportunity to participate in paid work experiences aligned with their chosen construction-related careers.

This pre-apprenticeship utilizes the nationally recognized Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3), which includes training in:

Construction Math

OSHA-30 Safety Certification

CPR and First Aid

Forklift Operation Certification

Physical Conditioning and Aptitude Preparation

Soft Skills Development

Career Exploration across Building and Construction Trades

“This pre-apprenticeship initiative reflects our commitment to investing in high-quality training that leads to family-sustaining careers,” said Jennie Bautista, Interim Executive Director of the WIB. “By offering stipends and paid work experience, we’re lowering barriers and creating real opportunities for upward mobility in the skilled trades—advancing equity, economic opportunity, and long-term job success for our community.”

The expansion of the Valley Build MC3 Apprenticeship Readiness initiative to Tulare County is made possible by a collaborative effort between the Tulare WIB, College of the Sequoias, and Employment Connection.

Thanks to a generous award of $768,897, the initiative will train residents across Tulare County for in-demand jobs in partnership with a variety of trade unions. Participating trades include, but are not limited to:

Electricians

Ironworkers

Carpenters

Sheet Metal Workers

Bricklayers

Cement Masons

Roofers

Plumbers/Pipefitters

Painters

Seats are limited, and interested individuals are encouraged to register now at www.valleybuild.net to secure a spot in the January 2026 cohort.

This initiative is fully funded by the High Road Construction Careers (HRCC) Resilient Workforce Fund, as part of a broader $8.8 million statewide investment to advance equity and access in construction careers.