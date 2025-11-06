Kaweah Health expands visitor policy

To better support patients during their hospital stays, Kaweah Health now welcomes visitors to remain overnight with their loved ones. The change is part of a revamped visitor policy that reinforces the healthcare organization’s commitment to compassionate care.

“We understand that being in the hospital can be stressful for patients, and having their support system at their bedside helps them feel more comfortable and supported during their care,” said Marc Mertz, Kaweah Health Chief Strategy Officer.

Overnight visitors must be at least 18 years old. They must check back in at the main entrance to receive an overnight visitor badge before doors lock at 9 p.m. There will be no re-entry after 9 p.m.

Other changes to the visitor policy include allowing children to visit patients, as long as those ages 15 and under are accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times.

Kaweah Health will also allow up to four visitors in the Emergency Department waiting room, however, only two visitors may accompany the patient into treatment rooms. When hallway beds or chairs are utilized, only one visitor may remain with the patient. Children aged 12 and under may have two visitors with them at all times. The number of allowed Emergency Department visitors will fluctuate based on saturation levels and ED census.

As always, Kaweah Health staff have the right to remove any visitor deemed disruptive to patient care or unit operations.

“These new guidelines were written with the well-being of our patients and staff in mind,” Mertz said. “We recognize that working with family members can enhance the care and support our patients receive when they return home. There are also instances when having a family member at the bedside can be an asset to healthcare providers.”

Kaweah Health is a publicly-owned community healthcare organization that provides comprehensive health services to the greater Visalia region and Tulare County. With more than 5,000 employees and 700 medical staff, Kaweah Health is committed to meeting the community’s health needs through state-of-the-art medicine, high-quality preventive services, and specialized health centers and clinics. For more information, visit KaweahHealth.org or follow Kaweah Health on Facebook, Instagram, or X.