Children’s Nutcracker 2025 features oldest female unicyclist, Linda Jarrett

Tickets are now on sale for the seventh annual Lindsay Children’s Nutcracker at the Lindsay Community Theater. The Lindsay Children’s Nutcracker will take the stage for four performances on Dec 5 at 7:00 PM, Dec 6 at 4:00 and 7:00 PM, and Dec 7 at 2:00 PM. Adults: $15 ($10 online in advance) and Students: $5. Get tickets at lindsaycommunitytheater.com.

A special feature of this year’s Children’s Nutcracker is a cameo appearance by Guinness World Record Holder, Linda Jarrett, the unicycle grandma. She was recently named as the world record holder for the oldest female unicyclist. At age 66 years 234 days, she performed on a 6 ft unicycle on Jan 20, 2023 in Tulare, but it took over two years to finalize the award. The unicycle that she used for that performance will be placed in the Guinness Museum in London after this show closes.

Linda took up riding unicycles at a young age as a circus performer. She has ridden her unicycle many times on stage over the years. She also has a world record with a group called “Record Setters” by riding her unicycle while carrying her two sons. Most recently in a scene from Shrek the Musical she rode through the stage with a young girl riding upon her shoulders. Look for Linda as she does a ride through during the “Clowns” dance.

The Lindsay Children’s Nutcracker is performed by children ages 5 through 16. There are performers from Lindsay, Strathmore, Exeter, Springville, and Porterville in the troupe. This production is directed by Jim Kliegl. There are over 50 children in this production. Choreographers are Alicia Johnson, Linda Jarrett, Tamara Stewart, Karizma Young, Haley Brummet, Tiffany Steele, and Jim Kliegl. Costumer is Janet Kliegl, and Light and Sound tech is Jim Keeton

The Story of the Nutcracker is about a young girl, Clara (Karolyn Flores) who receives a nutcracker doll from her father’s (Sebastian Arredondo) friend, Judge Drosselmeyer (Ganith Stewart) at her family’s Christmas party. Clara loves her doll, but becomes upset when her brother, Fritz (Westley Potts-Christ) makes fun of it. Her mother (Michelle Huckaby) suggests that she rest for a little while, and when she is alone, she falls fast asleep. Then she has the most incredible adventure.

In her dream she imagines dancing dolls and teddy bears, dancing cats, and also mice fighting with toy soldiers. The fight between the Mouse King (Eldric Stewart) and the Nutcracker (Eric Stevens) frightens Clara, who throws her shoe at the Mouse King, scaring him and the rest of the mice away. By saving the Nutcracker, her actions break an ancient spell, and the Nutcracker is transformed into his true self, The Prince of the Sweets.

As a reward for saving him, the Prince takes her to his enchanted kingdom where she meets many fascinating individuals, like the gnomes and frogs and the Forest Fairy (Avery Van Hoek) and the Snowflakes. Finally, the Prince introduces her to the Sugar Plum Fairy (Gwendolyn Gilles), who rewards her for saving the Prince with sweets and entertainment. The Sugar Plum Fairy summons dancers who dance in many different costumes and styles. There are the insects, the Spanish dancers, the Arabian dancers, the Chinese dancers, the Russian dancers, Mother Marshmallow (Karisma Young) and her treats, the pirates, the clowns, and lastly the waltzing flowers.

When the final dances are over, the Prince leads Clara back to the entrance to his kingdom and bids her farewell, telling her that he will always visit her in her dreams. Suddenly she is back in her living room, Clara is then awakened by Fritz, who informs her that she has almost missed dinner. She tells Fritz of her adventure and that she is sure it wasn’t a dream. Finally she must admit that it was a dream, but the dream was so wonderful that it was the best Christmas present of all.