Donna’s Calendar of Events!!

Theater

“The Fantasticks,” a musical about two young lovers and their meddling fathers, is on stage Oct. 24-Nov.9 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Mel Brook’s hysterical musical “Young Frankenstein” will be staged by the Lindsay Community Theatre Oct. 24-Nov. 2, including a midnight show on Halloween. 190 N Elmwood. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

“Murder by the Book” tells the story of Agatha Christie, who learns that every member of the Raven Society will die. Runs Nov. 7-30 at the Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia is showing paintings by Jose Soria, “Corazon Comunitario: A Milagro-Making Experience, visions of religious charms in October. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium is showing “Voices from the Fields,” a collection of work from the Tierra Mia 2024 festival celebrating the diversity of Central Valley farmworker communities, through October. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts artwork in all mediums by the newly revived Visalia Art League during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in September and October, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery is showing “Way Stations” by Dan Heskamp. The work challenges speciesism and reflects on humanity’s evolving relationship with other living beings. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Pigments of Perception,” works by Krista Fulbright, Anne Austin Smith and Shawn Michelle Smith, through October. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 7:30-4, Saturdays 10-2. www.facebook.com/COSartgallery

The Lindsay Museum & Gallery presents “Light, Land and Legacy,” a new exhibition exploring the enduring impact of landscape painting in California by plein air artist Edgar Payne. Runs Sept. 13-Nov. 7. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. 165 N Gale Hill. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org

Lindsay Museum and Gallery is honoring Lindsay High School’s outstanding alumni whose exceptional accomplishments include rock and roll, scientists, an Olympic gold medalist and the medical field. Runs September-October on Fridays 12-4 or by appointment. 165 N. Gale Hill. 559 310-4109

Special events

Wholesome Halloween at Big L Ranch from 2-7 p.m. on Oct. 18 & 25 is a safe, not-so-scary event with forest trick or treat trail, big truck rides, costume contest and snacks. 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. www.visitvisalia.org/events

Vossler Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 26773 S. Mooney, Visalia, open every day Sept. 27-Nov. 1 with food vendors, carnivals, train rides and pony rides. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Hannegan’s Harvest Pumpkin Patch open every day Oct. 3-31. 2227 E. Noble, Visalia. 559 359-3764

Ford Farms Pumpkin Patch open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 31. 22827 Rd 180, Lindsay. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch open Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 26 from 10-5. With steam train, hayrides, walking trail, corn path and food trucks. Hillcrest Tree Farm, 6943 S. Reed Ave. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Caregiver Support Groups and Dementia Learning Centers. Quail Park on Cypress, 4520 W. Cypress, Visalia, third Tuesdays of every month 10:30-12:30; First Baptist Church, 469 N. Cherry, Tulare, third Mondays from 12:30-1:30; First Baptist Church, Rocky Hill Community Church, 237 SW St., Exeter, 10:30-11:30. Information: Kimberly Jensen, 559 737-7443

Events by date

Friday, Oct. 31–Halloween

ImagineU Children’s Museum will turn its backyard into a Trick or Treat Village from 3-6 p.m. Each door will be decorated by community members for safe, fun candy gathering. 559 733-5975 or imagineumuseum.org

Roller Town’s Halloween free skate night from 6:30-9 p.m. Skate rental $5. 520 L. Linwood, Visalia. 559 733-8686

Saturday, Nov. 1

Tales from the Tomb from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Visalia Cemetery will feature actors telling legends and untold stories of real people who are buried in the cemetery. 1300 W. Goshen, Visalia, Free. www.visitvisalia.org

Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 5-10 p.m. at Church and Main streets, Visalia, with live music, food, vendors, games and dancing. www.visitvisalia.org/events

Downtown Visalia’s Hometown Heroes features interactive booths, displays and drawings from 10-2 in downtown. Meet and thank your local heroes up close. www.visitvisailia.org

Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com Closing ceremony of the art show “Nopales y Nectar” at 2 p.m. at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak. Artist Jose Soria will gather the anonymous confessions shared by visitors throughout the exhibition and offer them back to the universe in a symbolic act of letting go. 559 739-0905 or artsvisalia.org

artsvisalia.org Autumn Makers Market from 10-3 at the Exeter Memorial Building, 324 Highway 65 features outdoor craft fair, food and music. Facebook: Autumn Makers Market

Friday, Nov. 7

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, Nov. 8

“Downtown Then and Now” is a free walking tour of historic buildings in Visalia hosted by Parks & Recreation. 10-12 at Garden Street Plaza and Main. visitvisalia.org/events

Sunday, Nov. 9

“Jubilate Deo” will be performed by the Visalia Community Chorus with a 40-piece orchestra featuring unique international instruments. 2:30 p.m. at L.J. Williams Theatre, 1001 W. Main, Visalia. visitvisalia.org/events

Tuesday, Nov. 11—Veteran’s Day

Free entry into Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in honor of Veteran’s Day. visitvisalia.org/events

Tulare County Voices forum – Groundwater/Subsidence – a Pending Crisis? Doors open 6:30, event stats at 7:00. Hear from the water experts.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Judy Collins with special guest, urban folk revivalist Tom Rush, perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Thursday, Nov. 13

“One Night with Queen” features Gary Mullen as Freddie Mercury and his band at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Nov. 15