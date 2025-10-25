Visalia Chamber of Commerce Announces New CEO

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Jena Rodriguez, currently serving as Vice President of Operations, has been named the Chamber’s new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Jena joined the Chamber in 2019 as Impressions Coordinator and quickly distinguished herself as a capable and dedicated leader. Over the years, she has held key leadership positions including Director of Operations and Vice President of Operations, giving her a deep understanding of the Chamber’s programs, members, and mission. Her years of hands-on experience have built a strong foundation for her leadership as CEO.

Throughout her time with the Chamber, Jena has been instrumental in strengthening member engagement and advancing the organization’s strategic initiatives. She also leads the Leadership Visalia program, which was recently recognized with an award for excellence in leadership development — a testament to her ability to cultivate collaboration and inspire future community leaders.

During the Chamber’s recent transition period, Jena stepped up, providing consistent direction and stability for members, staff, and partners. Her thoughtful leadership and deep institutional knowledge made her a natural fit for the position of CEO.

“Jena has shown exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the Chamber and the Visalia business community,” said Jason Vasquez, Chair of the Visalia Chamber Board of Directors. “She has a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our members, and the Board is confident she will lead the Chamber with both strength and vision.”

“I’m deeply honored to continue serving our members and this incredible community in this new role,” said Jena. “The Chamber’s success is built on collaboration — between businesses, community leaders, and residents — and I’m excited to build on that foundation as we work together to move Visalia forward.”

The Board of Directors extends its appreciation to Chamber members, staff, and community partners for their continued support during the leadership transition. With Jena’s proven leadership and passion for the community, the Chamber is poised for continued growth and impact.

Media inquiries can be directed to Amanda Adams, Visalia Chamber of Commerce, at 559.734.5876 or [email protected].