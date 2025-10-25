Federal Shutdown Threatens November CalFresh (SNAP) Benefits

As the federal government shutdown persists, low‑income households across the country face the threat of losing access to critical food assistance in November. In California, the CalFresh program is particularly vulnerable to funding gaps caused by federal gridlock.

On October 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) directed states to hold off on submitting their benefit issuance files for November payments to EBT vendors, effectively delaying the issuance of Calfresh benefits until further notice. If funding is not restored, households may not receive CalFresh benefits in November, worsening food insecurity for vulnerable populations.

The State of California has already acknowledged that its ability to continue federally funded programs, including CalFresh, is jeopardized without congressional action.

What you can do

If you have questions about why your CalFresh benefits will not be issued, please contact your local Congressman and/or California U.S. Senators.

Congressman:

Vince Fong

Washington, D.C. Office: 243 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225‑2915

District Offices:

• Clovis, CA — 2187 Herndon Avenue, Suite 101; Phone: (559) 701‑2530

• Bakersfield, CA — 9700 Stockdale Highway, Suite 300; Phone: (661) 327‑3611

David Valadao

Washington, D.C. Office: 2465 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515;

Phone: (202) 225‑4695

District Offices:

• Bakersfield, CA — 2700 M Street, Suite 250B; Phone: (661) 864‑7736

• Hanford, CA — 107 South Douty Street; Phone: (559) 460‑6070

Jim Costa

Washington, D.C. Office: 2081 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515;

Phone: (202) 225‑3341

District Offices:

• Fresno, CA — 2440 Tulare Street, Suite 420; Phone: (559) 495‑1620

• Visalia, CA — 425 E Oak Ave, Suite 202; Phone: (559) 749‑9330

Senators:

Alex Padilla

Washington, D.C. Office: 331 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

Phone (D.C.): (202) 224‑3553

California Offices

San Francisco: 333 Bush St., Suite 3225, San Francisco, CA 94104 Phone: (415) 981‑9369

Los Angeles: 255 E. Temple St., Suite 1860, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Phone: (310) 231‑4494

Adam Schiff

Washington, D.C. Office: 112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

Phone (D.C.): (202) 224‑3841

California Offices: San Francisco: 1 Post St., Suite 2450, San Francisco, CA 94104



Phone: (415) 393‑0707

Fresno: 2500 Tulare St., Suite 4290, Fresno, CA 93721



Phone: (559) 485‑7430