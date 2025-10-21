Susan Burley receives Marjorie Brandon Arts Award

Susan Burley has played lots of great theater roles—Miss Hannigan in “Annie”, a nun from “Nunsense,” but she’s better known behind the scenes of all things music, band and theater in Tulare.

For her over 40 years teaching music and directing shows at Encore Theatre, she will be honored with the Marjorie Brandon Award at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Center for Spiritual Living.

Brandon, recognized locally for her wonderful collage art work and community involvement, died three years ago, just a month short of her 110th birthday.

The art gallery at the Center for Spiritual Living is named in part for Brandon. The award is given in her name each year to a long-standing local artist who goes beyond the scope of his or her own art to benefit the community.

Burley will bring her Encore Kids and special musicians from Encore Theatre to provide the entertainment. The annual event also includes a special dessert auction of scrumptious goodies.

40 years of music

Susan Burley taught music and drama at Cherry Avenue Middle School in Tulare for 40 years. Not ready to retire after that, she was named Visual and Performing Arts Advisor for Tulare City Schools, a job she held until 2023.

She also created the Mid Valley Jazz Festival which today hosts 40 jazz bands in a two-day festival. This festival offers on-stage performance, feedback, improvisation clinic and sight-reading clinics.

In addition, Burley is president and concert band director for La Sierra Creative Arts camp each summer.

Encore Theatre

Burley was a founding member of Encore Theatre Company in Tulare 45 years ago. She has been the organization’s president and vice president as well as an actor, writer and producer of plays. She directs Encore Kids and Stages, which gives youth a chance to learn acting and stage presence. Every five years she produces a big reunion show with current and alumni Encore Kids.

Some of the many awards she has received over the years include Tulare County Teacher of the Year, California Music Educators’ Association Band Director and Jazz Band Director Award, Teacher of the Year, Region VII California League of Middle Schools Teacher of the Year, Tulare Woman of the Year, and California Alliance for Jazz Educator Award.

Marjorie Brandon Award

Honoring Susan Burley

Saturday, Oct. 25

Center for Spiritual Living

117 S. Locust, Visalia

Tickets: www.cslvisalia.org/events or 559 625-2441

Dinner by Dash of Brasil available at 5:30 p.m.