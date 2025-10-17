The Fantasticks, Tony award winning musical, comes back to Valley audiences at Ice House

The Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two parents who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo’s words that, “without a hurt, the heart is hollow.”

“ The thing that makes The Fantasticks special is the way it acts as a love letter to so many facets of life. The show is a love letter to the way that bitter and sweet moments in our lives contribute to each other, giving those moments meaning via contrast. The show is also special because the music is gorgeous. The score is full of beauty and life and wit and heart.”

-Antony Lotenero, Director

The Visalia Players can’t wait for audiences to embrace this fantastic cast’s memorable performances! The cast includes Alyssa Coffey, Mia Anderson, Ethan Magill, Michelin White, Cody Patterson, Julian Johnson, Rick Lotenero, Phae Lockwood, and Vince Black with live piano accompaniment by Andrew Hink.

Get your tickets now for this cherished musical performing at The Ice House Theater!

Venue: The Ice House Theater

Address: 410 E. Race Street, Visalia, CA 93291

Performance Dates and Times:

The Fantasticks performs for 3 weekends, opening on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:30pm 10/24, 10/25, 11/1, 11/7, 11/8

Thursday, 10/30 evening performance at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm 10/26, 11/2, 11/9

To purchase tickets, go to www.visaliaicehouce.com