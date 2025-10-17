Hundreds attend grand opening of Tony’s Taverna in Three Rivers

More than 300 guests gathered on October 4 to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Tony’s Taverna, a new fine-dining Greek and Mediterranean restaurant that has transformed a beloved local bakery into a Santorini-style destination.

Owners Tony and Maritza Konnaris, who first introduced Tony’s Taverna on Wheels in 2021, invested heavily in expanding the former We Three Bakery building, growing it from roughly 1,500 square feet to over 2,500 square feet. The result is a stunning, arch-laden space featuring handcrafted details and a world-class culinary team led by Chef Ryan Rusie, Chef Tony Konnaris, and Pastry Chef Phree Corrall.

“The County of Tulare has been an incredible partner in making this dream a reality. From start to finish, the permitting process was supportive, and we couldn’t have opened our doors without that guidance,” Owner Tony Konnaris said. “I also want to personally thank Supervisor Eddie Valero for his help and encouragement every step of the way, as well as the teams at the Tulare County Resource Management Agency.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Supervisor Eddie Valero (District 4) commended the owners for their tenacity in pursuing their dream, surviving a pandemic, a 2022 flood, and the challenges of a major remodel, which created another culinary jewel for the Sequoias region and California’s greater Central Valley.

Speakers also included leadership from the Tulare County Resource Management Agency (RMA) – Michael Washam, Associate Director; Hector Ramos, County Building Official; and Alida Verduzco Silva, Economic Development Manager – along with representatives from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and local chambers of commerce.

Collaboration and Community Support

Supervisor Eddie Valero and the Tulare County Board of Supervisors championed the project, recognizing its value in creating nearly 50 local jobs and elevating the region’s culinary landscape. The community of Three Rivers lies within District 4, which is represented by Supervisor Valero, along with small portions of Visalia. Supervisors Amy Shuklian and Larry Micari were also in attendance, with Chairman Vander Poel and Supervisor Townsend sending their regards. Supervisor Shuklian represents District 3, which includes Visalia, a community with deep ties to the Sequoias through the operation of the Sequoia Shuttle that passes through Three Rivers. Supervisor Larry Micari represents District 1, which also includes portions of Visalia.

The grand opening was organized in partnership with the County of Tulare’s Economic Development Office, the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, reflecting the collaborative spirit that continues to define Tulare County’s approach to business development and community outreach.

Together, these partners helped shine a spotlight on Tony’s Taverna as more than a restaurant. The Konnarises envision the restaurant as both a fine-dining destination and an events venue designed to draw guests from all eight Tulare County cities, as well as neighboring Fresno and Kern Counties, in addition to Southern California and international visitors. Tony’s Taverna exemplifies how thoughtful investment, County support, and community partnership can transform a rural gateway town like Three Rivers into a true culinary and cultural hub. The RMA supported the business from permitting through grand opening, ensuring a smooth launch and lasting success.

A Destination for Locals and Visitors

Three Rivers is known as a gateway to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and Tony’s Taverna joins a vibrant local lineup of restaurants and attractions, including The Gateway, River View, Reimer’s Candies, Three Rivers Yogurt, and the world-renowned Sierra Subs, to name a few, which offer local and international visitors yet another reason to stop, stay, and savor on their way to see the big trees.

The owners also hope to make Tony’s Taverna a frequent events and wedding venue and are already offering catering services. “Our restaurant seeks to be more than a tourist stop, it aspires to be a year-round gathering place for residents throughout Tulare County and the Central Valley,” says Maritza Konnaris. Tony’s Taverna will open daily, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Breakfast will be available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. To learn more about Tony’s Taverna, please visit https://www.facebook.com/tonystaverna3R. For questions, please call (559) 769-7606.

Economic Impact and Placemaking

County officials underscored that local support is key to the success of small businesses like this one, which anchor tourism revenues and create lasting community impact. In 2024 alone, visitors spent $626.2 million in Tulare County, a 5 percent increase from the previous year, supporting 6,300 local jobs and generating $56.2 million in state and local tax revenue.

“Tony’s Taverna’s grand opening marks another milestone in Tulare County’s economic growth, highlighting the collaboration between local businesses and County services to support new opportunities small and large,” says Michael Washam, who oversees the County of Tulare’s Discover Tulare County tourism marketing initiative as well as the GROW Tulare County Business Opportunities program.

For more information on business support services or partnership opportunities, please visit www.GrowTulareCounty.org or contact Economic Development Manager Alida Verduzco Silva at [email protected].