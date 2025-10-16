Tulare Local Healthcare District’s Kevin Northcraft named Trustee of the Year by statewide association

The Tulare Local Healthcare District is proud to announce that Kevin Northcraft, long-serving Board President of the District, has been named Trustee of the Year by the Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD). ACHD works with numerous state and local entities to support the important role California Special Healthcare Districts play in responding to the specialized health needs of tens of millions of Californians.

The award was presented to Northcraft during ACHD’s 73rd Annual Meeting, which took place in September in San Diego.

Northcraft, first elected to the Board in 2016, assumed this leadership role during one of Tulare’s darkest hours. As the new President of the Board, Northcraft made a clear stand against the rampant mismanagement that had led to the hospital’s closure in 2017 and the District’s consequent filing for bankruptcy. Through his constant advocacy and steady determination, he helped lead the charge to recall board members, terminate a destructive management contract, and ultimately reopen the hospital within a year.

As Board President since 2017, Kevin has guided the District through:

Reopening of the hospital with Adventist Health as a trusted partner.

Resolution of the Distict’s Chapter 9 bankruptcy in 2025, which received praise by the presiding judge.

Refinancing of the District’s bond obligations to more favorable terms, saving the taxpaying public over $54 Million.

Civil and criminal actions filed by the District and the DA, respectively,to hold past wrongdoers accountable.

Renewing the District’s focus on completing the long-delayed hospital tower project.

In his acceptance remarks, Northcraft reminded attendees that the recognition belongs to more than one person. “None of us does this alone,” he said. “The progress we’ve made in Tulare has been the work of many—our board, our staff, our partners, and most importantly, our community.”

“Kevin is the definition of servant leadership,” said Randy Dodd, FACHE, CEO of Tulare Local Healthcare District. “His honesty, persistence, and commitment to this community have carried Tulare through its toughest challenges into a new era of trust and stability.”

Northcraft, who also served as Tulare City Manager from 1995 to 2005 and was named Tulare’s Man of the Year in 2019, continues to lead with a focus on restoring pride in local healthcare and completing construction of the hospital tower.