Fresno Yosemite International Airport named in USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is proud to announce its recognition in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards under the category of Best Small Airport in the U.S. USA TODAY 10BEST is a flagship awards program that highlights the best of the best in various travel and lifestyle categories, including destinations, food and drink, and attractions.

Nominations were carefully curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10BEST editors before being voted on by the public. Once the nominees in this award category were announced, the public was invited to vote for their favorites over a period of four weeks, and winners were determined by popular public vote.

USA TODAY 10BEST recognized FAT for its location making it all about convenience. The publication noted FAT’s commitment to its expansion over the years making the airport a reliable option with nonstop flights. An emphasis on airport cleanliness and streamlined passenger experience was also highlighted as was the terminal lobby filled with giant sequoia tree replicas to give travelers a sneak peek of the region’s famed species.

“This national accolade would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment to safety, security, and hospitality from our airport community,” said Interim Director of Aviation Francisco Partida. “We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our travelers and to the community members who support and fly Fresno Yosemite International Airport each and every day.”

The USA TODAY 10BEST is a testament to elevating the customer experience at FAT through flight offerings, easy access, and amenities. This elevated customer experience aligns with transforming the airport into a modern, spacious, and traveler friendly facility through the largest capital development program in FAT’s history.