Tulare County Fair Partners with Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Thunderbowl Raceway to Host Trophy Cup 31 Presented by Abreu Vineyards

The Tulare County Fair is proud to partner with the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Thunderbowl Raceway to present Trophy Cup 31, powered by Abreu Vineyards, October 16–18, 2025. This year’s event promises an unforgettable experience for fans, combining three nights of world-class racing with a brand-new entertainment lineup, after-race celebrations, and community events that bring even more excitement to one of the region’s most anticipated weekends.

“Trophy Cup 31 is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic and energetic events we’ve ever hosted,” said Tulare County Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo. “Our partners have poured an incredible amount of effort and creativity into making sure fans enjoy more racing, more entertainment, and more ways to celebrate than ever before.”

Festivities begin Wednesday, October 15, with the Trophy Cup Kickoff Party at Tulare Golf Course at 6:00 p.m. The evening will feature a bracket-style horseshoe tournament pitting drivers and teams against each other for bragging rights, Putt Putt for Charity open to all attendees, great food and drinks, and a relaxed driving range atmosphere to celebrate the start of an unforgettable weekend.

Throughout the weekend, guests can look forward to a full schedule of activities. Included with this release are the 2025 daily schedule of events, details for the Cornhole Tournament presented by North County Baggerz Cornhole Club, information on the return of the popular Tulare County Fair Heritage Foundation Breakfast, and the debut of the Trophy Cup Fan Fest—made possible through the Rayce Rudeen Foundation. More driver appearances and fan details will be announced soon.

New this year is the first-ever Casino Night, bringing a taste of Las Vegas to the fairgrounds. The event will feature exciting raffle prizes such as a trip to Las Vegas, four days of Trophy Cup camping for 2026 and 2027, and more. Each guest will receive $500 in free “funny money” to enjoy the evening’s casino tables, including fourteen blackjack tables, five poker tables, three craps tables, and two roulette tables.

Race tickets are available directly through Thunderbowl Raceway. For ticketing or event information, contact the track at (559) 688-0909.

With an all-new entertainment lineup, high-energy fan experiences, and the region’s most thrilling racing, Trophy Cup 31 is set to deliver an unforgettable weekend in Tulare.

Let’s race!