Donna’s Calendar of Events!!

Theater
“Dracula,” adapted by director Chris Mangels from the novel by Bram Stoker, runs Oct. 9-18 at the College of the Sequoias Theatre, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.cos.edu/theatre
“The Shai Ones,” an original play by Todd Mathenia about a doctor trying to find a cure for a plague in a small village in 1348, runs Oct. 10-26. Barn Theatre, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. www.portervillebarntheater.com
“The Fantasticks,” a musical about two young lovers and their meddling fathers, is on stage Oct. 24-Nov.9 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com
Mel Brook’s hysterical musical “Young Frankenstein” will be staged by the Lindsay Community Theatre Oct. 24-Nov. 2, including a midnight show on Halloween. 190 N Elmwood. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com
Art shows
Arts Visalia is showing paintings by Jose Soria, “Corazon Comunitario: A Milagro-Making Experience, visions of religious charms in October. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org
Arts Consortium is showing “Voices from the Fields,” a collection of work from the Tierra Mia 2024 festival celebrating the diversity of Central Valley farmworker communities, through October. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org
Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts artwork in all mediums by the newly revived Visalia Art League during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in September and October, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org
The Oval Gallery is showing “Way Stations” by Dan Heskamp. The work challenges speciesism and reflects on humanity’s evolving relationship with other living beings. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery
College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Pigments of Perception,” works by Krista Fulbright, Anne Austin Smith and Shawn Michelle Smith, through October. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 7:30-4, Saturdays 10-2. www.facebook.com/COSartgallery
The Lindsay Museum & Gallery presents “Light, Land and Legacy,” a new exhibition exploring the enduring impact of landscape painting in California by plein air artist Edgar Payne. Runs Sept. 13-Nov. 7. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. 165 N Gale Hill. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org
Lindsay Museum and Gallery is honoring Lindsay High School’s outstanding alumni whose exceptional accomplishments include rock and roll, scientists, an Olympic gold medalist and the medical field. Runs September-October on Fridays 12-4 or by appointment. 165 N. Gale Hill. 559 310-4109
Special events
Wholesome Halloween at Big L Ranch from 2-7 p.m. on Oct. 18 & 25 is a safe, not-so-scary event with forest trick or treat trail, big truck rides, costume contest and snacks. 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. www.visitvisalia.org/events
Vossler Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 26773 S. Mooney, Visalia, open every day Sept. 27-Nov. 1 with food vendors, carnivals, train rides and pony rides. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar
Hannegan’s Harvest Pumpkin Patch open every day Oct. 3-31. 2227 E. Noble, Visalia. 559 359-3764
Ford Farms Pumpkin Patch open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 31. 22827 Rd 180, Lindsay. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar
Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch open Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 26 from 10-5. With steam train, hayrides, walking trail, corn path and food trucks. Hillcrest Tree Farm, 6943 S. Reed Ave. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar
Caregiver Support Groups and Dementia Learning Centers. Quail Park on Cypress, 4520 W. Cypress, Visalia, third Tuesdays of every month 10:30-12:30; First Baptist Church, 469 N. Cherry, Tulare, third Mondays from 12:30-1:30; First Baptist Church, Rocky Hill Community Church, 237 SW St., Exeter, 10:30-11:30. Information: Kimberly Jensen, 559 737-7443
Events by date
Tuesday, Oct. 14
- The monthly TC Voices at 210 forum will discuss the timely topic of immigration at 7 p.m. at 210 W. Center, Visalia.
Wednesday, Oct. 15
- The Sounds of Silence,” a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel, spanning the duos long career, is on stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org
Saturday, Oct. 18
- Taste The Arts, the largest outdoor arts festival in the Valley, features three city blocks of art, culture and wellness activities from 10-5, Downtown Visalia from Garden Street Plaza to Oak Street. artsconsortium.org
- Grammy Award winning Mariachi Los Camperos performs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 62501369 or foxvisalia.org
- Springville Apple and Arts Festival from 9-4 features apple burritos, pies, craft vendors, games, prizes. 35610 Highway 190. Facebook: Spring Apple and Arts Festival
Sunday, Oct. 19
- Harvest Fest at Able Industries, 2505 N. Shirk, from 3-7 p.m. with live entertainment, vendors, artisans and food. Supports Able’s programs to empower individuals with disabilities. Facebook: Harvest Fest 2025
Friday, Oct. 24
- Winter Lantern Festival at 4 p.m. at Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Tickets: waterlanternfestival.comevents/visalia
- Downtown Visalia Trick or Treat from 3-6 p.m. from participating merchants. visitvisalia.org
- “Hotel Transylvania” (2012), an animated dark comedy about Dracula’s high-end resort, will be shown free at 6:30 p.m. after the Downtown Trick or Treat event at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Facebook: Trick or Treat Night at the Fox Theatre
- Outdoor showing of “Coraline” (2009), an award-winning animated dark fantasy horror film about a young girl who discovers a sinister alternate universe, at 7 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark, 300 W. Giddings, Visalia. Free. Food, art, vendors. www.visitvisalia.org
Saturday, Oct. 25
- “You Should Be Dancing—A Tribute to the BeeGees” will feature all the groups’ famous songs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org
- Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration by the League of Mexican American Women from 11-4 at the Ppav Hall, 820 E. Main, Visalia. Free. Entertainment, kids’ corner, vendors, beer garden. Facebook: Dia de los Muertos
- Susan Burley, who has taught music, band and theater in Tulare for over 40 years, will be honored with the Marjorie Brandon Award at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. Entertainment by Encore Theatre. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org
- Monarch Murder Mystery dinner from 4-8 p.m. at CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter). B Street will close for a whodunit with live music, scandalous drinks a d a new pioneer exhibit. 125 South B St. cach-exeter.org/event/monarch-murder-mystery-benefit-dinner-theater
Friday, Oct. 31–Halloween
- ImagineU Children’s Museum will turn its backyard into a Trick or Treat Village from 3-6 p.m. Each door will be decorated by community members for safe, fun candy gathering. 559 733-5975 or imagineumuseum.org
- Roller Town’s Halloween free skate night from 6:30-9 p.m. Skate rental $5. 520 L. Linwood, Visalia. 559 733-8686
Saturday, Nov. 1
- Tales from the Tomb from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Visalia Cemetery will feature actors telling legends and untold stories of real people who are buried in the cemetery. 1300 W. Goshen, Visalia, Free. www.visitvisalia.org
- Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 5-10 p.m. at Church and Main streets, Visalia, with live music, food, vendors, games and dancing. www.visitvisalia.org/events
- Downtown Visalia’s Hometown Heroes features interactive booths, displays and drawings from 10-2 in downtown. www.visitvisailia.org
- 1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com
- Closing ceremony of the art show “Nopales y Nectar” at 2 p.m. at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak. Artist Jose Soria will gather the anonymous confessions shared by visitors throughout the exhibition and offer them back to the universe in a symbolic act of letting go. 559 739-0905 or artsvisalia.org
- Autumn Makers Market from 10-3 at the Exeter Memorial Building, 324 Highway 65 features outdoor craft fair, food and music. Facebook: Autumn Makers Market