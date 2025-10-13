Don’t miss a thing with Donna’s Calendar of Events!!

Theater

“Dracula,” adapted by director Chris Mangels from the novel by Bram Stoker, runs Oct. 9-18 at the College of the Sequoias Theatre, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.cos.edu/theatre

“The Shai Ones,” an original play by Todd Mathenia about a doctor trying to find a cure for a plague in a small village in 1348, runs Oct. 10-26. Barn Theatre, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. www.portervillebarntheater.com

“The Fantasticks,” a musical about two young lovers and their meddling fathers, is on stage Oct. 24-Nov.9 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Mel Brook’s hysterical musical “Young Frankenstein” will be staged by the Lindsay Community Theatre Oct. 24-Nov. 2, including a midnight show on Halloween. 190 N Elmwood. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia is showing paintings by Jose Soria, “Corazon Comunitario: A Milagro-Making Experience, visions of religious charms in October. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium is showing “Voices from the Fields,” a collection of work from the Tierra Mia 2024 festival celebrating the diversity of Central Valley farmworker communities, through October. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts artwork in all mediums by the newly revived Visalia Art League during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in September and October, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery is showing “Way Stations” by Dan Heskamp. The work challenges speciesism and reflects on humanity’s evolving relationship with other living beings. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Pigments of Perception,” works by Krista Fulbright, Anne Austin Smith and Shawn Michelle Smith, through October. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 7:30-4, Saturdays 10-2. www.facebook.com/COSartgallery

The Lindsay Museum & Gallery presents “Light, Land and Legacy,” a new exhibition exploring the enduring impact of landscape painting in California by plein air artist Edgar Payne. Runs Sept. 13-Nov. 7. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. 165 N Gale Hill. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org

Lindsay Museum and Gallery is honoring Lindsay High School’s outstanding alumni whose exceptional accomplishments include rock and roll, scientists, an Olympic gold medalist and the medical field. Runs September-October on Fridays 12-4 or by appointment. 165 N. Gale Hill. 559 310-4109

Special events

Wholesome Halloween at Big L Ranch from 2-7 p.m. on Oct. 18 & 25 is a safe, not-so-scary event with forest trick or treat trail, big truck rides, costume contest and snacks. 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. www.visitvisalia.org/events

Vossler Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 26773 S. Mooney, Visalia, open every day Sept. 27-Nov. 1 with food vendors, carnivals, train rides and pony rides. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Hannegan’s Harvest Pumpkin Patch open every day Oct. 3-31. 2227 E. Noble, Visalia. 559 359-3764

Ford Farms Pumpkin Patch open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 31. 22827 Rd 180, Lindsay. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch open Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 26 from 10-5. With steam train, hayrides, walking trail, corn path and food trucks. Hillcrest Tree Farm, 6943 S. Reed Ave. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Caregiver Support Groups and Dementia Learning Centers. Quail Park on Cypress, 4520 W. Cypress, Visalia, third Tuesdays of every month 10:30-12:30; First Baptist Church, 469 N. Cherry, Tulare, third Mondays from 12:30-1:30; First Baptist Church, Rocky Hill Community Church, 237 SW St., Exeter, 10:30-11:30. Information: Kimberly Jensen, 559 737-7443

Events by date

Tuesday, Oct. 14

The monthly TC Voices at 210 forum will discuss the timely topic of immigration at 7 p.m. at 210 W. Center, Visalia.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

The Sounds of Silence,” a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel, spanning the duos long career, is on stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Oct. 18

Taste The Arts, the largest outdoor arts festival in the Valley, features three city blocks of art, culture and wellness activities from 10-5, Downtown Visalia from Garden Street Plaza to Oak Street. artsconsortium.org

Grammy Award winning Mariachi Los Camperos performs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 62501369 or foxvisalia.org

Springville Apple and Arts Festival from 9-4 features apple burritos, pies, craft vendors, games, prizes. 35610 Highway 190. Facebook: Spring Apple and Arts Festival

Sunday, Oct. 19

Harvest Fest at Able Industries, 2505 N. Shirk, from 3-7 p.m. with live entertainment, vendors, artisans and food. Supports Able’s programs to empower individuals with disabilities. Facebook: Harvest Fest 2025

Friday, Oct. 24

Winter Lantern Festival at 4 p.m. at Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Tickets: waterlanternfestival.comevents/visalia

Downtown Visalia Trick or Treat from 3-6 p.m. from participating merchants. visitvisalia.org

“Hotel Transylvania” (2012), an animated dark comedy about Dracula’s high-end resort, will be shown free at 6:30 p.m. after the Downtown Trick or Treat event at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Facebook: Trick or Treat Night at the Fox Theatre

Outdoor showing of “Coraline” (2009), an award-winning animated dark fantasy horror film about a young girl who discovers a sinister alternate universe, at 7 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark, 300 W. Giddings, Visalia. Free. Food, art, vendors. www.visitvisalia.org

Saturday, Oct. 25

“You Should Be Dancing—A Tribute to the BeeGees” will feature all the groups’ famous songs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration by the League of Mexican American Women from 11-4 at the Ppav Hall, 820 E. Main, Visalia. Free. Entertainment, kids’ corner, vendors, beer garden. Facebook: Dia de los Muertos

Susan Burley, who has taught music, band and theater in Tulare for over 40 years, will be honored with the Marjorie Brandon Award at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. Entertainment by Encore Theatre. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org

Monarch Murder Mystery dinner from 4-8 p.m. at CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter). B Street will close for a whodunit with live music, scandalous drinks a d a new pioneer exhibit. 125 South B St. cach-exeter.org/event/monarch-murder-mystery-benefit-dinner-theater

Friday, Oct. 31–Halloween

ImagineU Children’s Museum will turn its backyard into a Trick or Treat Village from 3-6 p.m. Each door will be decorated by community members for safe, fun candy gathering. 559 733-5975 or imagineumuseum.org

Roller Town’s Halloween free skate night from 6:30-9 p.m. Skate rental $5. 520 L. Linwood, Visalia. 559 733-8686

Saturday, Nov. 1