Banned Books Week: Tulare County Library Supports Everyone’s Right to Read

Read a banned book to celebrate every Californian’s right to free and open access to information and ideas.

Banned Bo oks Week, October 5-11, 2025, is an annual reminder of how censorship divides us, and libraries bring us together. Tulare County Library, libraries, and books stores join together under the theme “Censorship is so 1984. Read for Your Rights”, referring to George Orwell’s novel “1984” banned and challenged most recently in 2018. The freedom to read is protected by the First Amendment of our Constitution, an essential piece of our democracy and libraries. Reading is among our greatest freedoms and only the individual or parents or guardians of a child should decide the choice of books to read and media to use

Efforts to censor books in schools and libraries around for a long time. The American Library Association documented 821 attempts by individuals or groups to censor library books and other material in 2024. This included 2,452 attempts to censor unique titles. This exceeded the average of 273 unique titles that were challenged annually between 2001-2020. Books banned and challenged in 2024 included All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M Johnson, Gender Queer: A memoir by Maia Kobabe, The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky, Looking for Alaska by John Green, Tricks by Ellen Hopkins, and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews.

“The Tulare County Library staff work hard providing a wide range resources to our community, because everyone who uses our services in person and online pursues their own interests and subjects,” said Count Librarian, Darla Wegener. “This is why the Library celebrates Banned Books Week to highlight the freedom to read and access information that reflects our community, society, and the world.”

Tulare County Library offers a wide variety of reading and learning opportunities for all ages. From borrowing books, eBooks, and audiobooks, to attending a book club or children’s story time and so much more– there is something for everyone. Whether working on job skills, English proficiency, a hobby or trying to instill a love of reading in your child, our materials and services are available for free to everyone. Come in today for a Library Card to get started.

Along with libraries everywhere, Tulare County Library adapts and expands services to meet the evolving needs of our community. Our trained and knowledgeable Library staff can connect you to the trusted information and resources you need.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with 17 locations, an adult literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at tularecountylibrary.org . Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or your local branch page, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or X (formerly known as Twitter) https://x.com/TulareCountyLib.