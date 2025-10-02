Tule River Parkway Phase III project complete

Phase III of the Tule River Parkway project has been completed and ready to be shared with the community. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM at Fallen Heroes Park, located at 356 E. Chase Avenue. The Tule River Parkway was originally developed as part of an extensive effort to clean up the river and make the natural wonder accessible to the public.

The Phase III project consisted of the construction of a Class I Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail between Main Street and Plano Street. The trail system extends 1.25 miles of existing trail to the east, which will continue the development of a system of linkages that will provide for alternate modes and routes of travel. The trail includes solar lighting fixtures, bridges, a retaining wall, trail signage and markings, and other related appurtenances.

The Parkway is also home to over thirty (30) distinct garden areas featuring native California plants. The gardens are maintained by volunteer garden adopters and other Tule River Parkway Association volunteers (TRPA), a local non-profit group. Immediately following the ribbon cutting there will be a 5K Run/Walk benefiting TRPA. To register for the run/walk event visit, Tule River Parkway 5K Walk Run . The proceeds will fund special projects along the Tule River corridor through the TRPA.

This project was funded in part by a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) grant and was completed by American Paving Co. Additional work was completed for the project in May to rebuild additional portions of the bank, add slurry rip rap, and installation of new foundation footings for the pedestrian bridge, and re-installation of the bridge that had been damaged due to the flooding occurrence that took place in 2023.