Tulare County Library invites teens to the 100 Books Before College Challenge

On Wednesday October 1, 2025, Tulare County Library launches a new program to encourage teens to read 100 books before college. Teens, ages 13 to 19, are invited to read 100 books, a combination of new and older classics and choose a few as well.

Sign up online and check out the reading list researched by staff. Read books at your own pace in any order and then answer mini quizzes for 85 titles and write mini reviews for 15 chosen titles. Receive prizes along the way for achievements. Thanks to this year’s sponsors Tulare County Library Foundation, Dutch Bros Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, and Texas Roadhouse.

Why join? Reading books from this list helps prepare students for college and may overlap with school assignments. In addition, students may discover new favorite books or authors. Sign up today at your local Tulare County Library branch or online at tularecountylibrary.org/100booksbeforecollege.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with 17 locations, an adult literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at tularecountylibrary.org . Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or your local branch page, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or X (formerly known as Twitter) https://x.com/TulareCountyLib.