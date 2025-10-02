October is Teentober at Tulare County Library! Tulare County Library celebrates teens with an exciting bingo game and events. Teens ages 13 to 19 just swing by their nearest Library branch to get a Teentober Bingo Card. Check out the Library’s calendar at tularecountylibrary.org/calendar to stay updated on all the upcoming Teentober events.

Complete a Bingo or blackout by participating in various activities for to win awesome prizes and discover all the amazing resources the Library offers. Remember, the last day to turn in Bingo Cards is Friday, October 31. 2025. Teentober is sponsored by the Friends of the Tulare County Library.

Teen fun and learning doesn’t just happen in October. The Library offers so much including books, DVDs, online tutoring and research tools, there’s something for everyone. Plus, there’s always a lineup of exciting events and programs!

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with 17 locations, an adult literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at tularecountylibrary.org . Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or your local branch page, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or X (formerly known as Twitter) https://x.com/TulareCountyLib.