National Walk and Roll to School Day is October 8

The Porterville Police Department encourages families and students to buckle up their helmets and lace up their sneakers for National Walk and Roll to School Day. This annual event celebrates the benefits of exercise and brings attention to the need for safe, accessible walking and biking routes.

“National Walk and Roll to School Day is a great opportunity to highlight pedestrian safety and advocate for safer routes for walking and biking to school,” Lieutenant Orlando Ortiz said. “This day underscores the importance of boosting physical activity and prioritizes the safety of the families in our community.”

While extra caution is needed on the morning of October 8, with increased foot and bike traffic, it’s important to stay alert every single day. Drivers should be prepared to stop for school buses and children crossing the street, and always slow down in school zones.

Porterville Police Department offers tips for students who walk, bike, or roll to school:

Plan your route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible or ride your bike in the same direction as traffic as far on the right-hand side as possible.

Use crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals. If there are unmarked crosswalks, cross at corners on streets.

Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Watch for cars entering/leaving driveways or parking spaces. Never assume a driver- sees you.

Always wear a helmet when riding or rolling.

Be visible. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight when it’s dark.

Stay alert. Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

Schools are encouraged to register at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, and safe transportation.