Enter if you dare – Haunt the Home starts today

Calling all those looking for frightful fun, Haunt the Home is back!

Spooky season is here, and the City of Visalia is celebrating with Visalia’s Holiday Decorating Contest: Haunt the Home. Visalians are invited to deck out their homes for the citywide holiday decorating contest and then vote for the winners!

Nominations are now open, and accepted through Sunday, October 12, at www.visalia.gov/Haunt. Home addresses can be submitted now, and once decorations are complete, Visalians can send in photos of the completed submission. All Haunt the Home photos must be received by Sunday, October 12 at 11:59 p.m.

How does Haunt the Home work? Whether your style is supernatural and silly, or grim and ghoulish, if you decorate your home for Halloween, Haunt the Home is the perfect opportunity to share your creepy creativity with the community.

Visalia residents can nominate their own home for consideration, but please note, submissions on behalf of others will not be accepted. Apartments, condos, neighborhoods, and businesses are eligible, as long as decorations can be viewed from the street. To be eligible for Haunt the Home, homes must be within Visalia city limits.

Haunt the Home 2025 Categories are:

Best Theme

Best Lights

Most Creative

Haunted House

Harvest House (Fall Decor)

Classic Horror

Visalian’s Choice

Council’s Choice (The Visalia City Council will vote for this category)

Once the submission period ends, the next chilling chapter begins! Haunt the Home voting in seven different categories will then open online, with winners announced on Friday, October 17. Along with the winners, an interactive map will be released so you can drive around Visalia and have an easy way to find the best decorated homes.

If you’re ready to have a fang-tastic holiday and take part in this city-wide holiday decorating contest, head to www.visalia.gov/Haunt, fill out the form and submit.

For questions or more information, contact the City of Visalia Administrative Services Department at (559) 713-4404 or email [email protected].