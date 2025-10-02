A taste of Greece comes to Tulare County with Tony’s Taverna

Tony’s Taverna—an authentic Greek restaurant specializing in Mediterranean cuisine—will celebrate its Grand Opening on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 2–7 p.m. in Three Rivers, California, the Gateway to Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks (a destination welcoming 2-million-plus visitors annually).

Owned by Tony and Maritza Konnaris, Southern California transplants who fell in love with Three Rivers and relocated during the pandemic, Tony’s Taverna began as the beloved food truck along State Route 198. Their vision of a fine-dining destination has now come to life with a multi-million-dollar transformation of the former We Three Bakery into a Santorini-style restaurant. From its Greece-inspired design to its handcrafted menu, every detail reflects thoughtful curation. The menu, developed through a close collaboration between Mr. Konnaris, renowned Chef Ryan Rusie, and other local talent, is further complemented by professional baker Phree Corrall, whose delectable cakes and baked goods carry forward a cherished local tradition. Together, the team positions Tony’s Taverna as not only a premier dining experience, but also a venue for catering and special events, including weddings, birthdays, and milestone celebrations.

Soft Openings Draw Early Buzz

Ahead of the Grand Opening, the Tony’s Taverna team has already hosted soft opening events, including a dinner service on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Friends, family, and Three Rivers locals sampled a menu built on hand-picked, high-quality ingredients, and early turnout saw lines out the door. A soft lunch service will be offered on Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Official Grand Opening

The official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 2 – 7 p.m., will be hosted in partnership with the County of Tulare’s Economic Development Office, the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and other community business partners. The event will feature remarks from Tulare County Supervisor for District 4, Eddie Valero, who will join in recognizing this exciting milestone for the Three Rivers community.

“Among the business support services the Tulare County Economic Development Office (EDO) provides, such as for business expansion and regional business attraction, our team often collaborates with local chambers to help increase awareness of new or expanding businesses,” Tulare County Resource Management Agency (RMA) Associate Director Michael Washam said.

The project involved the expansion of the facility previously occupied by the historic We Three Bakery establishment into the new Tony’s Taverna restaurant now featuring a sprawling covered patio seating area. As such, the RMA often supports projects from planning, to construction, inspection, and launch.

Local Impact

The expansion did not stop at the building site. To accommodate the goal of operating the restaurant every day of the week, Mr. and Mrs. Konnaris have hired 40 staff members for the new restaurant. This adds to the existing 7 employees at Tony’s Taverna on Wheels, for a total of nearly 50 new jobs in Three Rivers.

“Tony’s Taverna represents the very best of what we hope to see in Tulare County: entrepreneurship, culture, and community coming together in a way that enriches us all,” said Supervisor Eddie Valero. “Three Rivers is a destination for visitors from around the world, and now it will also be a destination for authentic Greek fine dining. I am proud to celebrate this grand opening and the opportunities it brings for both residents and visitors alike.”

Tony’s Taverna is located at 43368 Sierra Dr., Three Rivers, CA, 93271. For more information, interested diners may visit https://www.facebook.com/tonystaverna3R.