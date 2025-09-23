Don’t miss a thing with Donna’s Calendar of Events!

Theatre

“The Phantom Tollbooth,” about a boy who must save princesses Rhyme and Reason, runs Sept. 19-28 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

“The Woman in Black,” billed as the most brilliantly effective spine-chiller, is on stage at Encore Theatre, 324 South N, Tulare, from Sept. 12-27. www.encoretulare.org

“The Shai Ones,” an original play by Todd Mathenia about a doctor trying to find a cure for a plaque in a small village in 1348, runs oct. 10-26. Barn Theatre, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. www.portervillebarntheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia is showing paintings by Jose Soria, “Corazon Comunitario: A Milagro-Making Experience, visions of religious charms in October. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium is showing “Voices from the Fields,” a collection of work from the Tierra Mia 2024 festival celebrating the diversity of Central Valley farmworker communities, through October. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts artwork in all mediums by the newly revived Visalia Art League during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in September and October, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery is showing “Fun Size,” which features 2D and 3D media, ranging from small to large scale. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Pigments of Perception,” works by Krista Fulbright, Anne Austin Smith and Shawn Michelle Smith, through October. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 7:30-4, Saturdays 10-2. www.facebook.com/COSartgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents Manuel Abed’s “Coming Home Again” collection of paintings Sept. 4-Oct. 11. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Lindsay Museum & Gallery presents “Light, Land and Legacy,” a new exhibition exploring the enduring impact of landscape painting in California by plein air artist Edgar Payne. Runs Sept. 13-Nov. 7. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. 165 N Gale Hill. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org

Lindsay Museum and Gallery is honoring Lindsay High School’s outstanding alumni whose exceptional accomplishments include rock and roll, scientists, an Olympic gold medalist and the medical field. Runs September-October on Fridays 12-4 or by appointment. 165 N. Gale Hill. 559 310-4109

Special events

Vossler Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze open everyday Sept. 27-Nov. 1.

Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch open every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 27 with food vendors, carnivals, train rides and pony rides. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Ford Farms Pumpkin Patch open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 31. 22827 Rd 180, Lindsay. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch open Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 26 from 10-5. With steam train, hayrides, walking trail, corn path and food trucks. Hillcrest Tree Farm, 6943 S. Reed Ave. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Caregiver Support Groups and Dementia Learning Centers. Quail Park on Cypress, 4520 W. Cypress, Visalia, third Tuesdays of every month 10:30-12:30; First Baptist Church, 469 N. Cherry, Tulare, third Mondays from 12:30-1:30; First Baptist Church, Rocky Hill Community Church, 237 SW St., Exeter, 10:30-11:30. Information: Kimberly Jensen, 559 737-7443

Events by date

Friday, Sept. 26

Hip hop legends The Sugarhill Gang and the Furious Five perform at 7:30 p.m. at Adventist Health Amphitheater, 410 E Kern Ave, Tulare. https://www.tixr.com/groups/spadeent/events

Saturday, Sept. 27

Free day to enter Sequoia & Kings Canyon Nationals in celebration of the National Public Lands Day. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Heavy metal Dokken with George Lyncg and The Mob are on stage at 7 p.m. at Adventist Health Amphitheater, 410 E Kern Ave, Tulare. https://www.tixr.com/groups/spadeent/events

Cypress Hill, one of the first Latin American groups to gain mainstream recognition in hip hop, performs at 8 pm. at Tachi Palace Casino, 17225 Jersey Avenue, Lemoore. tachipalace.com/live-entertainment

Sunday, Sept. 28

3rd Annual Witches Picnic from 10-3 at Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Buy your witches’ attire, Tarot, photos, make ‘n take crafts, food. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Friday, Oct. 3

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

A Taste of Ireland, which debuted off Broadway last season, plays at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main, featuring dancers from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Oct. 4

The unedited “The Rocky Picture Show” will be shown at 8 p.m. with an appearance by Nell Campbell, the original “Columbia” to celebrate the film’s 50 th Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org 1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Annual Taste of Downtown from 5-8 p.m. lets you taste wine at participating downtown Visalia merchants. Tickets: downtownvisalia.com

Saturday, Oct. 11

Pride Visalia from 11:30-5 at Rawhide Stadium, 300 N. Giddings, features vendors, entertainment, food and drag shows. 550 429-4277 or [email protected]

Sunday, Oct. 12

TEDx brings in short, compelling talks on change and new ideas from 1-5 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Tulare County Historical Society’s BBQ & fundraiser at 3:30 p.m. at Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Music by Porterville High School Studio Band. Benefits the Tulare County Museum at Mooney Grove. Tickets: 559 786-4972

Wednesday, Oct. 15

The Sounds of Silence,” a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel, spanning the duos long career, is on stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Oct. 19