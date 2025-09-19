Visalia Unified to launch public financial dashboard in 2026

Visalia Unified is advancing transparency across the District. As part of Forward 2030: A Community Driven Blueprint for the Future, VUSD announced the upcoming launch of a public-facing financial dashboard.

The new dashboard will provide the community with a clear and accessible view of where District resources are being allocated in alignment with District priorities. The dashboard will launch Spring of 2026 and will feature clear visualizations, plain language explanations, and contextual information that makes financial data meaningful in how resources directly support student achievement.

Transparency and community feedback are fundamental to the strategic plan’s 65 action items to be implemented by 2030 to accelerate student performance. Work leading up to a Spring implementation will include a targeted public outreach with structured opportunities to provide feedback. Emphasis of this outreach will focus on the dashboard’s usability, clarity, and functionality, with improvements driven by community input.

“With tighter budgets and the expiration of one-time funds, we’re turning to data and our community to help prioritize programs that drive student success,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “It’s important that our community sees not just where dollars are spent, but how those investments impact achievement.”

The strategic plan includes a total of 65 action items that will span the course of the next five years, with 17 action items to be implemented during this school year 2025-2026. These 17 action items have three overarching themes in the way of academics, student and parent engagement, and operations.