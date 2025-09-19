Visalia Players invite you to bring your family to The Phantom Tollbooth

The Visalia Players can’t wait for audiences of all ages to experience The Phantom Tollbooth when it opens this month at The Ice House Theater.

The Phantom Tollbooth is the story of a bored boy named Milo, who upon discovering a mysterious package in his bedroom one day, travels into ‘The Lands Beyond’ on a journey like no other, meeting characters colorful characters like Tock the Watchdog (a dog with a clock who becomes his trusted companion), Humbug (a pompous, well-dressed bug), King Azaz the Unabridged (Ruler of Dictionopolis, the Mathemagician (Ruler of Digitiopolis), and strange creatures like the Everpresent Wordsnatcher (who takes the words out of your mouth) and the Terrible Trivium (demon of petty tasks and worthless jobs), while seeking to rescue the Princesses of Sweet Rhyme and Pure Reason and restore order to the land. The novel was published in 1961 and hailed as a new American classic in the mold of Gulliver’s Travels, Alice in Wonderland, and The Wizard of Oz. It has remained in print ever since and has sold over five million copies worldwide, while also being adapted into a film, a musical, and a stage play.

“I’ve loved this book since I was 10 years old. I thought this would be the perfect story to do a fun show for the Ice House that would appeal to all ages. I gave everyone on the cast and crew a copy of the book when they joined the show. It’s such a funny, clever story, but in addition Norton Juster’s brilliant whimsy, in its heart are messages that I find very relevant to anyone about the importance of asking questions and how we learn and find meaning in the world. I feel like doing this production has been the culmination of my life experiences and passions, and the fulfillment of my childhood dreams in art and storytelling. I can’t wait for audiences to come see it on stage.” – Robert Simpkins, Director

“What made me want to do the show is all the fun wacky characters! Reading the book gave me Alice in Wonderland vibes, and I knew it was a show that was going to be fun! The best part of the show is the cast. They are a riot! I love watching them make these kooky characters come to life in their own unique way. They are truly wonderful humans that have been a dream to work with. Oh, and the “Dad joke” humor is also a big plus. I hope the audience will laugh…A LOT! There is certainly an overall moral to the story, but I won’t give that away. Watch, have fun, and enjoy the silliness that is Phantom Tollbooth.” – David McAllister (Mathemagician, Kakofonous A. Dischord)