Value of California Ag production tops $60bn for first time

The USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) has released production data summaries for 2024 in California, with a total value for the year of $61.2 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent from 2023. This is the first time that the state’s production value has exceeded $60 billion.

California remains the leading agricultural state in the nation, leading the country in dairy production and many other commodities, and it provides roughly half of the nation’s fruits, nuts and vegetables.

Here are the Top-10 California commodities for 2024:

Dairy products, Milk –- $8.6 billion Almonds — $5.7 billion Grapes –- $5.6 billion Cattle and Calves –- $4.982 billion Lettuce –- $3.67 billion Strawberries — $3.5 billion Pistachios — $2.046 billion Tomatoes — $1.6 billion Carrots — $1.565 billion Broilers — $1.4 billion

Please see CDFA’s agricultural statistics page for more.