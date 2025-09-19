Valley SDBC launches Tulare County Business Resource Expo (Dinuba, Lindsay, Visalia, Tulare)

The series kicked off this week in Dinuba, where local entrepreneurs connected with advisors and support organizations. Upcoming expos will take place in Lindsay, Visalia, and Tulare later this month. These events are free and open to the public, offering resources in English and Spanish, with a commitment from partners to connect entrepreneurs with additional language support available as needed.

Upcoming Event Dates:

Lindsay – Thursday, September 18 | 6–8 p.m. | Lindsay Town Hall

Visalia – Tuesday, September 23 | 6–8 p.m. | Able Inc.

Tulare – Tuesday, September 30 | 5–7 p.m. | Tulare Business Innovation Zone

We invite you to share this information with your audiences to help connect more Tulare County entrepreneurs with the resources they need to start, grow, and thrive.

