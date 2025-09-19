State declares Quail Park, Quail Park on Cypress deficiency free

Quail Park at Shannon Ranch and Quail Park on Cypress have achieved the highest recognition possible from the California Department of Social Services, being declared “Deficiency Free” during the state’s rigorous annual survey.

The comprehensive inspection evaluated every aspect of both communities’ operations, including clinical care, financial practices, human resources, resident rights, dietary services, engagement programs, and regulatory compliance. The Deficiency Free Survey underscores Quail Park’s unwavering commitment to excellence in senior living and memory care.

“Our team has worked extremely hard to earn this goal,” said Jeff Moyer, Executive Director at Quail Park at Shannon Ranch. “Our priority is ensuring that our residents and their families thrive and feel valued, safe and supported. To have our team’s dedication and hard work recognized in this way feels amazing.”

Trevin Willis, Executive Director at Quail Park in Cypress, added: “Our team has done a remarkable job and we are extremely proud of them. They care for our residents with warmth, compassion, and professionalism and this achievement truly shows the impact they make.”

Quail Park Memory Care Residences of Visalia was also declared deficiency free, making all 3 buildings deficiency free. Quail Park strives to continue to set the standard in senior living, offering personalized care and enriching programs designed to support residents and bring peace of mind to their families.