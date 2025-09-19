Sierra View Medical Center announces board vacancy in District 2

Sierra View Medical Center announces a vacancy on the Sierra View Local Health Care District (SVLHCD) Board of Directors in District 2, which represents central Porterville.

Are you ready to serve your community and support local healthcare? The SVLHCD Board of Directors is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the District 2 seat. This important role involves ensuring safety, quality of care, compliance, and financial oversight at the hospital. As a board member, you will help guide strategic decisions that shape the future of healthcare in our community.

The District 2 vacancy will be filled at the October 28, 2025, SVLHCD Board of Directors Meeting at Sierra View Medical Center beginning at 5 PM. Those interested in being considered are encouraged to attend the meeting. Applying is not required but is encouraged to assist the board in reviewing candidates. To have your qualifications considered in advance, applications must be submitted by October 28, 2025, at 4 PM.

How to Apply

Apply online and view the District 2 map at: sierra-view.com/ boardofdirectors . For a physical copy of the board application, please visit Sierra View Medical Center Administration by entering through the hospital’s main entrance. Physical applications must be returned by October 28, 2025 at 4 PM to Sierra View Medical Center Administration.

About the Board of Directors

The SVLHCD Board of Directors serves as the governing body of Sierra View Medical Center, providing oversight of the hospital and ensuring that the organization remains aligned with its mission to serve the community. Key responsibilities include making strategic decisions, hiring and monitoring the CEO, ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality care, overseeing the hospital’s financial well-being, staying informed on healthcare trends, and representing Sierra View Medical Center within the community.

The board works closely with medical staff leaders and senior management to evaluate the hospital’s performance each year. This includes reviewing quality of care, financial stewardship, and compliance with healthcare standards.

Current Sierra View Local Health Care District Board of Directors

District 1: Dr. Bindusagar Reddy, MD – Vice Chairman

District 2: Vacant

District 3: Hans Kashyap

District 4: Liberty Lomeli, PA-C – Chairman

District 5: Areli Martinez – Secretary

The Sierra View Board of Directors remains committed to ensuring the hospital continues to provide compassionate, high-quality healthcare to the Porterville community and surrounding areas.