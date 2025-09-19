Orthopedic spine surgeon joins Adventist Health in Hanford and Fowler

Adventist Health Physicians Network is pleased to welcome double fellowship-trained, board-eligible orthopedic spinal surgeon Dora Pelletier, MD, to its Hanford Medical Pavillion and Fowler medical office locations. Dr. Pelletier is passionate about helping patients reclaim mobility and quality of life through advanced spine care; surgical and non-surgical. She specializes in both complex and minimally invasive procedures, including microdiscectomies, spinal decompression and fusions, deformity corrections, and cervical disc replacements. She has a special interest in new non-surgical spine interventions focused on alleviating neck and back pain.

“It is so motivating to give someone back their functionality and ability to participate in their daily activities with a better quality of life,” she said.

Originally from Canada, Dr. Pelletier’s extensive education and postgraduate training at highly ranked institutions, include her medical degree from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia; and Master of Science degree from McGill University in Montreal. She completed two complex spine fellowships: a Complex Spine Fellowship with an AO Spine Fellowship at the University of Toronto Spine Program. She is certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and soon will be board-certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

With more than a decade’s experience practicing in the United States and abroad, Dr. Pelletier brings exceptional skill and compassion to every patient she serves. She looks forward to helping patients regain the freedom attained through improved mobility and function.

Dr. Pelletier is accepting new patients. More information and appointments are available by contacting the following offices:

Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford Medical Pavillion 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 303, Hanford 559-537-0310