Nationally renowned psychologist and author Dr. Jean Twenge to keynote conference in Visalia

he Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County is proud to announce that Dr. Jean Twenge, acclaimed psychologist, researcher, and best-selling author, will serve as the keynote speaker at the INNOVATORS by Design 2025 Conference, taking place on October 8, 2025, at the Visalia Convention Center.

A leading voice in generational psychology, Dr. Twenge will deliver a keynote titled “Generations in the Workplace,” where she will explore how generational shifts are shaping today’s workforce and what that means for the future of work. Drawing from her decades of research and her upcoming book, Ten Rules for Raising Kids in a High Tech World, Dr. Twenge will address:

Key psychological and behavioral differences among Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z

The influence of technology on generational identity and expectations

Practical strategies for engaging, managing, and retaining younger generations in a rapidly evolving work environment

Known for her evidence-based insights and engaging speaking style, Dr. Twenge has previously presented to audiences at Microsoft, Oracle, the U.S. Air Force, and the American Enterprise Institute.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Twenge to Tulare County,” said Jennie Bautista, Interim Executive Director of the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County. “Her expertise at the intersection of generational change and technology couldn’t be more timely for our audience of workforce professionals, educators, industry partners, and community leaders.”