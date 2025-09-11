Lindsay Arts Presents: Light, Land, Legacy — Contemporary Visions of the California Landscape

Exhibition Inspired by Edgar Payne’s Sierra Masterpiece Explores Modern Connections to Landscape Painting

Lindsay Arts is proud to announce the opening of Light, Land, Legacy, a new exhibition exploring the enduring impact of landscape painting in California, inspired by a historic Sierra Nevada painting by celebrated plein air artist Edgar Payne.

The Lindsay Museum and Gallery is located at 165 N Gale Hill, Lindsay, CA 93247, the exhibition invites visitors to experience the natural beauty of California through the eyes of contemporary artists who share Payne’s commitment to observing and interpreting the landscape with reverence and passion.

The public is warmly invited to a special Opening Reception on Saturday , September 13, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to view the exhibition, meet featured artists, and enjoy refreshments while celebrating the power of landscape painting across generations.

At the heart of the exhibition is a striking Payne painting from the museum’s permanent collection—an evocative view of the Sierra Nevada mountains. This work serves as a focal point and conceptual starting place for the show, which features new and recent works by four artists who explore the landscape through modern lenses:

(Fresno, CA) paints the Central Valley with subtle tonal shifts and meditative calm. His quiet, atmospheric works reflect a deep connection to place, echoing Payne’s ability to capture both the grandeur and stillness of nature. Austin McKinzie (Springville, CA) brings energetic plein air techniques to remote wilderness locations. His expressive brushwork and immersive color palettes reflect the physicality and immediacy of working directly in nature, in the tradition of early California impressionists like Payne himself.

(Los Angeles, CA) builds layered interpretations of nature from photographic reference. His paintings blur the line between realism and abstraction, turning familiar terrain into poetic, emotive space. Todd Carpenter (Los Angeles, CA) works entirely in grayscale to highlight the structure of light and shadow in the landscape. With photographic precision and minimalist clarity, Carpenter’s paintings offer a contemplative take on natural form and perception.

Light, Land, Legacy draws a visual and conceptual line from 19th-century plein air painters—who were liberated by the invention of photography to paint light and emotion—to contemporary artists who continue to innovate, reinterpret, and honor the land. Together, these five artists form a dialogue across time, medium, and perspective.

“This exhibition is ultimately about how artists help us see—how they slow us down and reconnect us with the land around us,” says Shane Guffogg. “From Payne’s sweeping Sierras to Carpenter’s meditative monochromes, each work invites us to reflect on the beauty, complexity, and fragility of the California landscape.”

Also on display are photographs and memorabilia celebrating the remarkable achievements of Lindsay High School alumni whose paths have led from our small community to the world stage. From rock and roll stardom to life-saving medical careers, Olympic gold, and award-winning artistry, these inspiring individuals all share one thing in common — their roots began right here at Lindsay High School.

Their dreams took flight in Lindsay, and now we invite you to honor the lives they’ve shaped, the legacies they’ve built, and the pride they bring to our community.

A special exhibition at the Lindsay History Museum will spotlight the stories, journeys, and enduring contributions of these alumni.