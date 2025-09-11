California Biodiversity Day Event at the Tule River Parkway

When: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Saturday September 13, 2025

Where: Tule River Parkway parking lot at Jaye Street

Come out to enjoy four activities at the Tule River Parkway. This month we celebrate and learn about the diversity of plants and animals which are native to California. Your choices include two art activities, a plant or bird citizen science activity, and a self-guided tour of the 32 gardens. Fidel Banuelos hosts a leaf art activity, and the SP.A.R.E. Club of Porterville High School hosts a butterfly art activity. Learn about how to observe and record wild native plants using iNaturalist with Cathy Capone or experience an introduction to Merlin an easy-to-use app which identifies birds by song, photos, or observations with Pedro Martinez. The garden self-guided tour is self-paced and leads you on an ADA accessible path pamphlets are available from Cindy Sanchez the outreach chairperson.

Garden adopters will be working in the gardens and welcome you to join them as they maintain their gardens.

Visit nature right here in Porterville. The Tule River Parkway is a City of Porterville public park. Tule River Parkway Association, a local nonprofit, manages and maintains these 32 gardens with active community participation. Enjoy this unique natural resource with us.

Please come prepared for a walk on paved paths or sandy river trails. TRPA provides a camp toilet. There is plenty of shade provided by trees and places to sit on volunteer constructed gabion benches in the gardens. Bring water to drink and consider sun protection.

The late summer flowers are blooming, and we may see Wild Marigold, Woolly Blue Curls, a variety of buckwheats, Purple Haze Aster, sunflowers, and milkweed. Hummingbirds, woodpeckers, quail, lizards, and butterflies live in the Native Plant Demonstration Gardens. 30 or more species of birds are seen from the garden regularly.

Come join us and chose one or more activities. Children are welcome as are pets on a leash.

For more information contact Cathy Capone 559.361.9164. Learn more about the Tule River Parkway and gardens at tuleriverparkwayassociation.org.