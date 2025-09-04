Rep. Ro Khanna endorses Randy Villegas for California’s 22nd Congressional District

Congressman Ro Khanna is endorsing Randy Villegas, an educator, auto shop owner and Central Valley native, in his campaign to represent California’s 22nd Congressional District. Rep. Khanna’s endorsement builds on the recent momentum of Villegas’ campaign, which posted a fundraising total of over $230k last quarter with over 4,400 individual donations and an average donation of $52. Villegas has also been endorsed by all three Democratic county chairs in the district, former Congressman Tony Cardenas, the Working Families Party, and over 40 other local elected officials and community leaders.

“I am proud to support Randy Villegas because we need more people in Congress who are not beholden to corporate PACs and who will always put the needs of working families first,” said Rep. Khanna. “Randy understands the urgency of this moment — from attacks on our institutions to billionaires and big corporations jacking up prices and ripping off working people. He recognizes that it’s not enough for Democrats just to oppose Trump, we need to put forward our own vision, which is why he’s been a vocal supporter of guaranteed health care for all Americans.”

“It’s an honor to receive the endorsement of Rep. Khanna, who has been a leading voice in charting a new direction for the Democratic Party that puts the needs of working people first,” said Villegas. “We need a new generation of leaders who are not beholden to corporations and special interests, but who are willing to fight for working families to ensure that everyone has a safe place to live, a quality education, a good-paying job, and health care when they need it.”