Springville Chamber of Commerce announces the 2025 Springville Apple & Arts Festival

The Springville Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the Springville Apple & Arts Festival, taking place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Springville. This beloved community tradition, originally started by the Springville Community Club, continues to celebrate the region’s rich agricultural roots, creative spirit, and small-town charm.

The festival brings together artisans, crafters, food vendors, and community organizations for a day filled with live entertainment, family fun, and, of course, everything apple. Guests can expect to enjoy homemade apple pies, apple-themed goods, local crafts, and activities for all ages.

“We’re excited to carry on the legacy of the Springville Apple & Arts Festival while bringing fresh energy and opportunities for our community,” said the Springville Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a day where locals and visitors alike can celebrate what makes Springville so unique: its creativity, its people, and its traditions.”

In addition to the arts, food, and festivities, the Chamber is proud to announce that the festival will also carry on beloved traditions of the Springville Apple Run and the Fat Tire Bike Race. These are two community favorites that bring energy, excitement, and athletic spirit to the celebration.

The 2025 Springville Apple & Arts Festival is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors: OACYS Technology, Tule River Economic Development Corporation, Eagle Mountain Casino, River Island Country Club, J.J.M.I. Party Rentals, Tulare County Federal Credit Union, Valley Strong Credit Union, Discover Tulare County, and J & R Meat Company.

Spots are still available for craft vendors who would like to be part of this year’s event. To honor the apple theme, each booth is encouraged to feature at least one apple-inspired item. Vendor participation includes a one-year Chamber of Commerce membership and access to year-round business marketing opportunities.

Applications are due by September 22, 2025 to be included on the official festival map. Vendor applications are available at www.springvilleapplefestival.org

For vendor or sponsorship inquiries, please contact: [email protected]