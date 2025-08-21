Salt + Light hosting fifth annual Summer Soirée

Salt + Light, a Tulare County-based nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness through community, compassion, and innovation, is thrilled to host its fifth annual Summer Soirée on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the Tulare Veterans Memorial Building. This year’s theme, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” invites guests to step into an enchanting evening of whimsy, wonder, and purpose—raising funds to ensure that The Neighborhood Village continues to be a place of hope and healing for neighbors who have exited homelessness.

Salt + Light, founded in 2019, is dedicated to addressing homelessness in the Central Valley through long-term, community-based solutions. Its flagship project, The Neighborhood Village, is a 53-unit master-planned permanent supportive housing community that provides not only housing but also whole-person care designed to restore dignity, community, and belonging. Since opening in late 2024, neighbors have found stability and family within its community.

“This year’s Summer Soirée will feel like stepping into a storybook,” said Rachel Trigueiro, Director of Development at Salt + Light. “Guests will enjoy a magical atmosphere inspired by Shakespeare’s classic, an exquisite dinner catered by Pardini’s, and powerful stories from neighbors whose lives have been transformed. And through it all, we’ll be uniting around a shared dream—a future where every neighbor has a place to call home.”

The evening will also feature an inspirational message from Salt + Light’s Founder and CEO, Adrianne Hillman. Each year, more than 600 guests gather for the Summer Soirée, making it one of the Central Valley’s most anticipated evenings of generosity and connection. All proceeds directly support the ongoing operations of Salt + Light, ensuring neighbors who have finally made it home can stay and continue to heal.