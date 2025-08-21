Porterville leaders meet with Congressman Valadao

Mayor Greg Meister, Vice Mayor Ed McKervey, and Interim City Manager Rich Tree met today with Congressman David Valadao, joined by his Field Representative Rachel Clement, to discuss Porterville’s highest priorities. From expanding the airport that houses the U.S. Forestry Service and CalFire Air Attack Base to celebrating the city’s proud heritage as home to the oldest Veterans Day parade in the nation, now in its 107th year, the meeting underscored Porterville’s unique role in regional safety, economic growth, and community tradition. City leaders thanked Ms. Clement for coordinating the meeting while the Congressman was available during the August recess.

The airport expansion is a central priority for Porterville’s economic growth. The project not only supports the operational needs of the U.S. Forestry Service and CalFire Air Attack Base but also positions the city for future air freight operations and the attraction of regional distribution centers. Expanding the airport will allow CalFire to grow its operations, improving wildfire response capabilities and expanding readiness for other regional emergencies, such as the recent Palisades Fire. Porterville’s strategic location is vital for rapid deployment to incidents across the Central Valley, foothills, and surrounding regions, making it a critical hub in protecting lives, property, and natural resources while driving long-term economic opportunity.

Leaders also discussed widening Highway 65, Highway 190, and Spruce Road to improve safety, reduce congestion, and strengthen regional mobility. Another pressing matter was the denial by FEMA of funding for a critical river embankment reinforcement project. In 2023, the river carried 11,000 cubic feet per second of water, threatening neighborhoods like Rio Vista, where erosion claimed backyards. Congressman Valadao was asked to advocate for FEMA funding to protect vulnerable areas from future flood damage.

Mayor Greg Meister emphasized the importance of aligning state and federal support with the City Council’s vision. “We are committed to building a stronger Porterville, and that requires the right resources and partnerships. Congressman Valadao’s support is vital to moving our projects forward and securing long-term benefits for our residents,” Meister said.

Vice Mayor Ed McKervey highlighted the importance of collaboration. “Porterville has a clear vision and the determination to achieve it. By working closely with Congressman Valadao and other partners, we can turn that vision into real improvements that will serve our community for generations,” McKervey said.

City leaders also honored the memory of Firefighter Patrick Jones and Captain Raymond “Ray” Figueroa, who lost their lives in the line of duty during the tragic library fire, and reaffirmed the importance of the Porterville Public Library to the community.

The discussion also highlighted Porterville’s No Camping Ordinance, which has improved public safety and quality of life, with other Tulare County cities, including Visalia and Exeter, now considering similar policies.

Beyond immediate infrastructure needs, leaders celebrated Porterville’s rich heritage and patriotic traditions. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Porterville’s charter status and the 250th anniversary of American independence. The city also holds the solemn distinction of having lost more sons per capita in the Vietnam War than any city in the nation. To mark these milestones, the City will continue revitalizing Main Street, repaving roads, planting new trees, completing improvements to Olive Avenue, decorating with American flags, painting light poles, and hosting monthly community celebrations throughout the 250th anniversary year.

“Our role as City staff is to carry out the Mayor and City Council’s vision,” said Interim City Manager Rich Tree. “These discussions help ensure we have the tools and support needed to make that vision a reality for the people of Porterville.”

With strong leadership from the Mayor and City Council, and support from regional, state, and federal partners, Porterville is advancing its vision of progress, community, and partnerships. These efforts will strengthen the economy, enhance quality of life, and preserve the city’s unique character for generations to come.