Back-to-school traffic, temperature increases bring risk of deteriorating air quality

Air quality in the San Joaquin Valley has improved significantly in recent years and the Valley Air District is asking residents to be mindful during the back-to-school season to keep emissions low and protect public health. The extreme heat in the coming days combined with significantly more vehicle traffic can lead to an increase in air pollution. Limiting vehicle idling at schools will help to reduce air pollution and student exposure to vehicle emissions.

In addition, the District urges Valley residents to reduce their contribution to local emissions by minimizing their driving, opting for vehicles with low or zero emissions, keeping cars maintained, and refraining from using drive-through services when the line is long. Protecting student and public health can be achieved by incorporating a few simple practices:

When dropping the kids off in the morning and waiting to pick them up at the end of the school day, please do not idle your vehicle

Coordinate a carpool or rideshare to work and/or school

Look for ways to leave your gasoline vehicle at home more often by linking your trips or bringing your lunch to work

Walk children to school

If possible, drive zero-emission or low-emission vehicles

Avoid using drive-through lanes when line is long to reduce vehicle idling

Check air quality regularly and limiting outdoor activities when appropriate

To maintain ongoing advancements and reduce pollution from idling vehicles at school sites, the District has collaborated with numerous schools in the Valley through the Healthy Air Living Schools initiative. This program offers free signage and other tools to encourage parents to refrain from idling their vehicles while picking up or dropping off students.

Valley residents can follow current, localized air quality by visiting myRAAN.com or visit EPA’s AirNow.gov for most up-to-date air quality information.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call the District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500)