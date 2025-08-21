$75k in grant funding available for Visalia nonprofits

The City of Visalia is now accepting applications for the Nonprofit Program Fund.

Made possible by Visalia residents through the City’s General Fund, up to $6,500 is available per grant awardee. A total of $75,000 grant funding is available for nonprofit and local government agencies that provide programs and services to Visalia youth.

“The Nonprofit Program Fund is a funding mechanism to assist nonprofit and local government agencies that operate in the City of Visalia,” shares Ruth Peña, Financial Analyst. “Our City Council has tasked our Citizens Advisory Committee to administer this annual competitive process for the Fund, and we’re accepting applications now.”

Set up to assist nonprofits in providing programs and services to the youth of Visalia, applications will be accepted through September 30, 2025, at 12 p.m.

Grants will range from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $6,500, with funding benefiting youth under the age of 18 living or attending school in Visalia. Grants will be funded for continuing programs, new programs or scholarship programs.

“For those new to the process, or who would like a refresher are invited to attend one of our grant application workshops,” added Peña. “Attendance is not required to submit an application, but those who are interested in learning more are welcome to attend.”

Two workshops are offered, the first on August 26, 2025, from 5 to 6 p.m., the second on August 27 from 12 to 1 p.m. Workshop attendance is voluntary; no reservations are necessary. Both workshops will be held in the Visalia City Council Chambers, inside City Hall West, located at 707 W. Acequia Ave., in Visalia.

Grant applications can be obtained in person by visiting City Hall West, located at 707 W. Acequia, Visalia, from the City’s website at www.visalia.gov/youthgrants, or requested by emailing [email protected].

For more information, contact Ruth Peña, City of Visalia, at [email protected] or at (559) 713-4327.