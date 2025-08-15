Hanford Adventist Health Heart Care Expansion Project Receives $1 Million in Support from Valley Strong Credit Union

The community is invited to celebrate this generous gift and enjoy refreshments!

In a powerful show of community partnership and commitment to heart health, Valley Strong Credit Union has pledged $1 million to Adventist Health Hanford—fueling the expansion of the hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab (cath lab). This transformational gift will help bring more advanced, life-saving heart care to families throughout the Central Valley.

The donation will go toward the hospital’s $10 million cath lab fundraising campaign, which is part of a larger $40 million investment to improve heart care services in Hanford. Cath labs are specialized medical facilities where diagnostic and therapeutic procedures related to the heart and blood vessels are performed using catheters or tubes.

To celebrate this generous gift, which will elevate the cath lab waiting area and the experience for our patients and their families, a special community event will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 18 at Adventist Health Hanford. The event will include remarks from doctors and dignitaries, heralding the impact of this meaningful contribution.

At Valley Strong, we are deeply committed to supporting the health and well-being of our community,” said Nick Ambrosini, President and CEO, Valley Strong Credit Union. “Our $1 million investment to the Hanford cath lab is a testament to our mission and values. We believe in making a positive impact and ensuring that our Members and their families have access to top-notch medical care. This partnership reflects our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for everyone in our community.”

Adventist Health Hanford constructed its current cath lab nearly 15 years ago. The hospital’s service area includes more than 500,000 residents and spans five counties. In 2024, the cath lab team cared for more than 650 unique patients. With the expansion of four additional cath labs, that number is expected to grow to over 2,000 patients a year. The increasing demand for cardiac care has reached a tipping point, prompting the urgent need for these additional cath labs, which will be housed in a state-of-the-art facility adjacent to the existing hospital.

“This expansion isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about saving lives,” said Jason Wells, president, Adventist Health Central California Network. “Thanks to this generous donation from Valley Strong Credit Union, we are one step closer to improving access to critical procedures, from heart to bariatric and pediatric care, right here in our own community.”

The expanded cath lab will include the acquisition of ARTIS imaging technology, a modular and high-precision angiography system that enables quicker, safer, and more accurate diagnoses and treatments. The new center will increase the hospital’s current capacity and help attract top-tier cardiologists and specialists to the Central Valley.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, August 18

Time: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Location: Adventist Health Hanford (use Birth Center entrance)

Theme: Celebration of $1 million gift for the naming of the cath lab waiting area