Porterville Mourns the Passing of Former Mayor Monte Reyes

It is with deep sorrow that the City of Porterville announces the passing of former Mayor Monte A. Reyes, a visionary leader, tireless advocate, and devoted public servant. He served on the City Council from 2014 to 2022, including terms as both Mayor and Vice Mayor. Monte played a critical role in shaping many of the community’s most impactful initiatives.

During his tenure, Mayor Reyes demonstrated a strong commitment to public health, equity, and innovation. He led the City’s COVID-19 Vaccine Roundup initiative, partnering with Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance to help administer over 20,000 doses to residents throughout the region. He also played a key role in securing zero-emission electric buses for Porterville Transit through California’s Cap-and-Trade program, helping bring clean transportation to underserved neighborhoods.

During Porterville’s drinking water crisis, Mayor Reyes was a powerful voice for residents in East Porterville and other affected areas. His leadership helped secure state and regional support for critical well and pipeline projects, ensuring reliable access to safe drinking water for thousands of families.

Mayor Reyes was a passionate supporter of arts, education, and youth empowerment. He championed initiatives such as the Imagine Community Arts Center, supported STEM engagement for young women through the Zonta Club of Porterville, and helped recognize community leaders through the Porterville Wall of Fame program.

In 2011, as a proud ambassador of local history and civic pride, Mayor Reyes participated in the planning of the City’s Sesquicentennial celebrations. He even dressed up as Porter Putnam, donning period attire to bring the city’s founding spirit to life and connect with residents in a way that was both educational and memorable. This unique contribution reflected his deep love for Porterville and his ability to make civic life engaging and accessible.

Beyond the City Council chambers, Mayor Reyes served on regional boards, contributed to civic organizations, and remained dedicated to the well-being of Porterville’s residents. His leadership was marked by compassion, humility, and a steadfast belief in the power of community.

We extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all those whose lives were touched by his kindness and service. The City Council will recognize the former Mayor and his family at the August 19, 2025 City Council meeting.

Mayor Monte A. Reyes’s legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the city he helped shape. His life of service will continue to inspire all who are committed to building a stronger and more inclusive Porterville.